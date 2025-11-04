LIVE TV
School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

Check the complete list of school holidays in November 2025 across India, including national, regional, and state-wise breaks, helping students and parents plan vacations and academic schedules effectively.

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 10:42:20 IST

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

In November 2025, there are national and regional holidays which will affect school schedules in differing ways by states. As is true for other days off, each district and school will have some variations as to the actual dates of each recognizance. Remember to check your school notice board and/or district education department website. 

National holidays in November 2025

Date

Holiday

Typical observance/Notes

5 November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Nationally observed in many states; some regions may have extended closures depending on local authorities

24 November 2025

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti (Shaheedi Diwas)

Observed in several northern states; check local calendars for closures

State-wise holidays in November 2025 (selected states; format may vary by district)

State

Holiday

Observed on

Typical impact / notes

Haryana

Haryana Day

1 November 2025

Schools in Haryana may be closed

Punjab

Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November 2025

Wide school closures in many districts

Delhi

Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November 2025

Possible school closures in affected areas

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Foundation Day

15 November 2025

Schools closed in Jharkhand

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Foundation Day

9 November 2025

Schools closed in Uttarakhand

Meghalaya

Nongkrem Dance Festival

6 November 2025

Regional holiday; some districts closed

Meghalaya

Wangala Festival

7 November 2025

Regional holiday; some districts closed

Haryana (regional)

Kann? (example entries vary by district)

1 November 2025

Local observances may affect calendars

How to quickly confirm date: 

  • Check your school calendar: Most schools will post a dated list of holidays and closures at the start of the month.
  • Check state education department notices: Several states will have announcements posted regarding district-level closures on their state portal.
  • Contact your school administration: If needed, email or call the administration office to ask when school will not be open for holidays. 

Other tips for students and families: 

  • If an exam falls on a holiday, contact your teacher(s) about rescheduling and/or making up work.
  • Sync your calendar: Add all district holidays/closures into your calendar so you don’t get surprised later on.
  • Pack back-up time to study: Plan a quiet time to study at home for whenever schools are closed to stud and read the lessons at your own pace.

This information is for general reference only. School holiday dates may vary by state, region, or individual school. Readers should confirm schedules with local schools or education boards.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 10:42 AM IST
School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India
School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India
School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India
School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

QUICK LINKS