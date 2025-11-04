School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

In November 2025, there are national and regional holidays which will affect school schedules in differing ways by states. As is true for other days off, each district and school will have some variations as to the actual dates of each recognizance. Remember to check your school notice board and/or district education department website.

National holidays in November 2025

Date Holiday Typical observance/Notes 5 November 2025 Guru Nanak Jayanti Nationally observed in many states; some regions may have extended closures depending on local authorities 24 November 2025 Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti (Shaheedi Diwas) Observed in several northern states; check local calendars for closures

State-wise holidays in November 2025 (selected states; format may vary by district)

State Holiday Observed on Typical impact / notes Haryana Haryana Day 1 November 2025 Schools in Haryana may be closed Punjab Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 November 2025 Wide school closures in many districts Delhi Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 November 2025 Possible school closures in affected areas Jharkhand Jharkhand Foundation Day 15 November 2025 Schools closed in Jharkhand Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Foundation Day 9 November 2025 Schools closed in Uttarakhand Meghalaya Nongkrem Dance Festival 6 November 2025 Regional holiday; some districts closed Meghalaya Wangala Festival 7 November 2025 Regional holiday; some districts closed Haryana (regional) Kann? (example entries vary by district) 1 November 2025 Local observances may affect calendars

How to quickly confirm date:

Check your school calendar: Most schools will post a dated list of holidays and closures at the start of the month.

Check state education department notices: Several states will have announcements posted regarding district-level closures on their state portal.

Contact your school administration: If needed, email or call the administration office to ask when school will not be open for holidays.

Other tips for students and families:

If an exam falls on a holiday, contact your teacher(s) about rescheduling and/or making up work.

Sync your calendar: Add all district holidays/closures into your calendar so you don’t get surprised later on.

Pack back-up time to study: Plan a quiet time to study at home for whenever schools are closed to stud and read the lessons at your own pace.

This information is for general reference only. School holiday dates may vary by state, region, or individual school. Readers should confirm schedules with local schools or education boards.

