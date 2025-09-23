LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins Online, Check Application Form, Last Date, Fee, Eligibility & More

SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins Online, Check Application Form, Last Date, Fee, Eligibility & More

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification on its official website. Candidates can now register for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 through the official website ssc.gov.in for a total of 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025.

SSC released Delhi Police Constable notification. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SSC released Delhi Police Constable notification. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 23, 2025 11:36:35 IST

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification on its official website. Candidates can now register for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 through the official website ssc.gov.in for a total of 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025

Candidates can now download the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification for detailed information on the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female), including vacancy, application form date, selection process, exam date, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and others.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 

Notification PDF

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Particulars  Dates
Notification Date 22 September 2025
Application Start 22 September 2025
Application Online Last Date 21 October 2025
Fee Payment Last Date 22 October 2025
Correction Date 29 to 31 October 2025
Admit Card Before Exam
Exam Date December to January 2026
Result Date Notify Later

Candidates must check the official website for the latest updates. 

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 eligibility criteria are given below.

  • Candidates’ age should be between 18 and 25 years as of July 1, 2025. Only those born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2007, are eligible to apply.
  • Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. The commission states that the educational qualification can be relaxed to Class 11 pass for sons/daughters of serving, retired, or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff, and for bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc., of Delhi Police.
  • Male candidates should hold a valid driving license for a light motor vehicle (motorcycle or car) on the date of the Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Learner licenses are not accepted.SSC Delhi Police Constable Category Wise Vacancy 2025.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Category Wise Vacancy 2025

Post

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable (Exe.) – Male

1914

456

967

729

342

4408

Constable (Exe.) – Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)]

107

26

54

62

36

285

Constable (Exe.) – Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)]

106

25

56

138

51

376

Constable (Exe.) – Female

1047

249

531

457

212

2496

Total

3174

756

1608

1386

641

7565

How to Apply Online for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC Delhi Police) has opened the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application process from 22 September 2025 at delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates can now apply online through the SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Registration Application Form 2025. 

  • Check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF.

  • Click on the Apply Online Link given below or visit the official website of the Authority delhipolice.gov.in SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

  • Fill out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Application Form 2025.

  • Upload the Required Documents.

  • Pay Application Fees.

  • Print the Application Form for future use. 

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS : ₹100/-

  • SC/ ST/ PWD : ₹00/-

  • Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

QUICK LINKS