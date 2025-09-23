SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Registration Begins Online, Check Application Form, Last Date, Fee, Eligibility & More

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification on its official website. Candidates can now register for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 through the official website ssc.gov.in for a total of 7,565 vacancies for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025

Candidates can now download the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification for detailed information on the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female), including vacancy, application form date, selection process, exam date, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and others.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Particulars Dates Notification Date 22 September 2025 Application Start 22 September 2025 Application Online Last Date 21 October 2025 Fee Payment Last Date 22 October 2025 Correction Date 29 to 31 October 2025 Admit Card Before Exam Exam Date December to January 2026 Result Date Notify Later

Candidates must check the official website for the latest updates.

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 eligibility criteria are given below.

Candidates’ age should be between 18 and 25 years as of July 1, 2025. Only those born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2007, are eligible to apply.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. The commission states that the educational qualification can be relaxed to Class 11 pass for sons/daughters of serving, retired, or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff, and for bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc., of Delhi Police.

Male candidates should hold a valid driving license for a light motor vehicle (motorcycle or car) on the date of the Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Learner licenses are not accepted.SSC Delhi Police Constable Category Wise Vacancy 2025.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Category Wise Vacancy 2025

Post UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Constable (Exe.) – Male 1914 456 967 729 342 4408 Constable (Exe.) – Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)] 107 26 54 62 36 285 Constable (Exe.) – Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)] 106 25 56 138 51 376 Constable (Exe.) – Female 1047 249 531 457 212 2496 Total 3174 756 1608 1386 641 7565

How to Apply Online for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC Delhi Police) has opened the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application process from 22 September 2025 at delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates can now apply online through the SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Registration Application Form 2025.