SSC JE, CHSL Tier-II 2026 Dates Out: Check Exam City Slip, Admit Card Schedule Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released numerous important updates for the candidates appearing for Junior Engineer (JE) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examinations 2025–26. Schedules for exam city intimation slips, admit cards, and final answer keys and marks for JE Paper-I are also released.



These announcements are highly significant for the candidates who are getting ready for the next round of the examinations, as well as those candidates who have already appeared for the recruitment process.

What are the SSC JE Paper-II & CHSL Tier-II Dates

SSC has announced that the JE Paper-II examination will be held on April 7, 2026. And the CHSL Tier-II exam will be held on April 10, 2026.

The candidates appearing for the above-mentioned examinations need to be ready and should download all the documents before the date of the examinations.

When will SSC exam city slips and admit cards be released

The commission has announced a clear schedule for the release dates. The JE Paper-II exam city slip will be released on March 27, 2026, and admit cards will be released on April 4, 2026. Similarly, the CHSL Tier-II exam city will be released on April 1, 2026, and admit cards will be released on April 7, 2026.

The candidates will have to log in to the official SSC portal to find out about their allotted exam city and download the hall ticket.

What is the SSC exam city slip, and why is it important

The exam city slip is an intimation to the candidate about the city where the exam centre will be held. Candidates can make all necessary travel and accommodation arrangements once they receive the city slip.

However, the Staff Selection Commission has clarified that the city slip is not a valid entry document to the examination hall. The candidate will have to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to access the examination hall.

How to check the SSC JE Paper-I final answer key and marks

SSC has released the final answer key, question paper, and response sheet of Junior Engineer Examination 2025 (Paper-I). The result of this stage was already announced on March 6, 2026. Candidates can view their marks by entering their roll number and password on the official website.

The window to react to the result is open from March 23, 6:00 PM to April 6, 2026, 6:00 PM. Both qualified and non-qualified candidates can check their marks in this window.

SSC has advised that the answer key and marksheet will not be accessible on the website after the deadline. So, candidates are advised to download and print the answer key and marksheet.

What are the latest SSC guidelines for the scribe facility

SSC has updated the guidelines for the ‘own scribe’ facility. Candidates who want to use a scribe have to register afresh, and all previous registrations done before November 5, 2025, will no longer be valid.

The new guidelines say that Aadhaar-based authentication is required, and scribes will need to register on the official SSC website. All candidates have to map their scribe’s registration number before the deadline.

The deadline for the ‘own scribe’ facility for JE Paper-II is April 3, 2026 (11 PM) and for CHSL Tier-II is April 5, 2026 (11 PM). The scribe entry pass will be generated only after the registration number is mapped successfully.

What should SSC candidates do now

With numerous updates available, candidates need to download the Exam City Slip, Admit Card, and Answer Key within the time limit.

They also need to check the official SSC website for any last-minute updates. And as the dates for the examinations are fast approaching, candidates need to stay informed about the instructions and guidelines

Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When And Where To Check Marks