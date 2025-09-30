LIVE TV
Home > Education > TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: How to Download PG TRB Admit Card | Direct Link

PG TRB Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has recently released the TN TRB Hall ticket 2025 today, on 30th September 2025. Candidates are going to appear for the TN TRB Competitive Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade - I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates can now download their TN TRB admit card 2025 through the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in.

TNTRB released TN TRB Hall ticket 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: September 30, 2025 15:16:20 IST

PG TRB Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has recently released the TN TRB Hall ticket 2025 today, on 30th September 2025. Candidates are going to appear for the TN TRB Competitive Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates can now download their TN TRB admit card 2025 through the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 OUT

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) aims to fill 1996 vacancies for Graduate Assistant, Physical Director, and Computer Instructor posts. TN TRB Hall ticket includes details such as exam date, time, exam center, instructions related to the exam, and more. 

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview 
Organization  Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB)
Post 

Graduate Assistant

Physical Director

Computer Instructor
Vacancy  1996 
Mode of Release  Online 
Admit Card Release Date  30th September 2025 
TN TRB Exam Date 2025  12th October 2025 
Selection Process  

Tamil Language Eligibility Test 

Written Examination 

Document Verification
Official Website  www.trb.tn.gov.in

How to Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025? 

Candidates can now download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 online through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website www.trb.gov.in
  • Click on the “Hall Rickets Download” section. 
  • A new page appears on the screen that shows a login portal. 
  • Now sign in using Login ID and Password. 
  • TN TRB Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 and print it out for future use. 

Direct Link to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025- Click Here

TN PG TRB Exam Date 2025 

The TRB is set to conduct the TN PG TRB Exam for PG Assistant/ Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade- I posts on 12th October 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates. 

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:16 PM IST
