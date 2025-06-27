TNEA 2025 Rank List Out: 141 Score Perfect 200, Over 2.39 Lakh Get Ranks – Check How To Download Now

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has unveiled the TNEA 2025 rank list for students looking to obtain engineering seats in the state. The list is published on the tneaonline.org website and features 2,39,299 candidates identified and ranked via their normalised Class 12 scores.

This year’s admission process was distinctly competitive, evidenced by 141 candidates who secured a perfect score of 200 out of 200, and topped the general rank list. The top ranking students are now in the best position to be taken admission in government and private engineering colleges located in Tamil Nadu.

How the TNEA 2025 Ranks Were Calculated

The TNEA ranking system utilises a standardisation process to ensure fairness amongst various educational boards. The calculation gives highest weightage to Mathematics, is scaled to 100, lays Physics and Chemistry combined clickable on, is also scaled to 100 so as to reach a maximum of 200 marks overall.

In case of a tie between two or more students, a detailed set of tie-breaking rules was applied:

Priority given to Mathematics marks first.

If still tied, Physics marks were considered.

Next, overall Class 12 percentage came into play.

Then, date of birth, with preference to the older student.

Finally, a random number assigned by TNEA, with the higher number being preferred.

Details in the TNEA Rank List

Each candidate’s entry in the TNEA 2025 rank list includes the following:

Overall rank

Application number

Candidate name

Date of birth

Aggregate marks (out of 200)

Community

Community rank

This level of detail ensures transparency and helps students gauge their standing in both general and community-based categories.

How to Check the TNEA 2025 Rank List

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their rank:

Visit the official website – tneaonline.org Click on the “Rank details” link on the homepage. Select the appropriate category (e.g., general, SC, ST). The rank list PDF will open on the screen. Search for your name or application number to find your rank.

What Comes Next? Counselling Schedule Awaited

While the TNEA counselling schedule has not yet been released, candidates who find their names in the rank list will soon be able to participate in the centralised counselling process. This involves:

Choice filling (selecting preferred colleges and branches),

Seat allotment, based on ranks and availability,

Seat confirmation, and

Reporting to the allotted college within the deadline.

It’s essential that students complete each step within the announced timeline to secure admission.

Competition Heats Up for Engineering Admissions in Tamil Nadu

The competition will be fierce with more than 2.39 lakh students in the fray, especially for the seats in coveted institutions like Anna University, PSG Tech, SSN College, and Coimbatore Institute of Technology. All eyes will be on those students who obtain a perfect score and what institutions and branches they select as Computer Science and AI are emerging fields.

The release of the TNEA 2025 rank list marks a key milestone in Tamil Nadu’s annual engineering admission cycle. Students are advised to stay updated on the counselling dates and follow instructions carefully to avoid missing their chance at a dream engineering seat.

For further updates, visit tneaonline.org regularly.