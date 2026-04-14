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Home > Education News > UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2026.

UP Board Result 2026
UP Board Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 17:42:09 IST

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UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon.

According to reports, the results are expected to be declared between April 19 and 29. However, the exact date has not been confirmed yet. 

Over 52 lakh students took the board exams this year and are waiting for their results. The evaluation has also been finished. So, the results will be declared soon. 

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When will UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 be declared

According to reports, the UP Board Result 2026 for 10th and 12th classes will be declared between April 19 to 29.

No official notification has been given regarding the exact date and time for the results. So, students are advised to check the official website for any updates.

Will UP Board Class 10 and 12 results be released together

The UPMSP is likely to declare both the Class 10 and 12 results at the same time. The board will declare the results through a press conference.

Apart from the results, the board will also declare the toppers list, pass percentages, and other statistics.

Where to check UP Board Result 2026 online

After result is declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. They will get to check their marksheet using their roll number.

How to check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026

Students should do the following steps to check the result:

  • Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link
  • Enter roll number
  • Submit the details
  • Check out the result on the screen
  • Download and keep the marksheet

Students should have the admit card ready to avoid any hassle. 

What are the passing marks for UP Board exams 2026

Students should get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass UP Board exams. As per the board rules, Class 10 (High School) students can also be declared ‘pass’ even if they get failed in one subject.

How many students appeared for UP Board exams 2026

More than 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. The examination was conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

The enormous number of candidates has made UP Board one of the biggest school exams in India.

What happens after UP Board Result 2026 is declared

Students will be able to download provisional marksheets online after the result announcement. The board will also release the toppers list at the press conference.

Those students who have passed can explore their next academic phase, while students who have not passed may get compartments or re-evaluation options.

Also Read: BRO GREF Recruitment 2026 Notification Out, Check Number of Vacancies, Key Details and How To Apply at bro.gov.in

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Tags: UP Board Class 10 result 2026UP Board Class 12 result 2026UP board resultUP Board result date 2026UPMSP 10th 12th result 2026UPMSP result

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UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download
UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download
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