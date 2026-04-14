BRO GREF Recruitment 2026 Notification Out, Check Number of Vacancies, Key Details and How To Apply at bro.gov.in

The Border Roads Organisation has issued a short notice for BRO GREF Recruitment 2026 for 899 vacancies under the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). Advertisement No. 01/2026 has called for the recruitment of many technical and non-technical posts for Indian nationals.

The application for the recruitment will start in April to May 2026. The announcement of vacancies will be published in the Employment Newspaper (April 18–24, 2026 issue).

What are the key details of BRO GREF Recruitment 2026

The recruitment will give prospects for many six different posts. You can apply for different posts according to your educational and technical qualifications. Store Keeper Technical (SKT) has the maximum number of vacancies for the recruitment.

Operator Communication and Operator Excavating Machinery (OEM) have also announced a large number of vacancies for the post. Another post is Draughtsman, Electrician and Hindi Typist.

How many vacancies are available in BRO GREF 2026

There are 899 vacancies announced for BRO GREF recruitment 2026. The post-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Store Keeper Technical (SKT) – 300 vacancies

Operator Communication – 261 vacancies

Operator Excavating Machinery (OEM) – 207 vacancies

Electrician – 79 vacancies Draughtsman – 42 vacancies

Hindi Typist – 10 vacancies In the category-wise distribution.

There are 466 vacancies for the general category, 120 for SC, 67 for ST, 228 for OBC and 18 for EWS category candidates.

What is the reservation policy in BRO GREF recruitment

There are many vacancies reserved for the ex-servicemen (ESM) and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

For example, Storekeeper Technical has 45 vacancies for ESM and 12 for PwBD. The same is also reserved for the other posts.

Candidates can read the detailed eligibility and reservation criteria once the full notification is released.

How to apply for BRO GREF Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online from the official BRO website bro.gov.in as soon as the application window opens.

The application process will be comprised of verifying the eligibility criteria, filling up the application online, uploading the necessary documents and paying the application fee.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all the information before applying and keep a record of the printed copy as a reference.

When will BRO GREF exam dates be announced

The exam dates will be announced by the authorities in a separate notice on the official website.

Candidates must keep updating on the official website to stay updated with the dates of the exam and issue of the admit card.

What are the salary and perks for BRO GREF posts

Salary and allowances will be according to the central government’s rules. These include Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other perks given to central government employees.

What is the significance of BRO GREF Recruitment 2026

The BRO GREF recruitment is a good recruitment for aspirants seeking government jobs in the fields of infrastructure and technology. The high number of vacancies and multiple posts attract huge numbers of aspirants.

Candidates are advised to start their preparations early and keep themselves updated on official notifications so as to not miss out on such a great opportunity.