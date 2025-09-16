UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 182 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacancies
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the official notification for 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. The last date for the candidate to apply online for the UPPSC APO Recruitment is October 16 on their official website upsconline.nic.in.

UPPSC has recently released the official notification for 182 vacancies for APO posts. (Representative Image: Official Website)
UPPSC has recently released the official notification for 182 vacancies for APO posts. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 16, 2025 17:43:23 IST

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the official notification for 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. The last date for the candidate to apply online for the UPPSC APO Recruitment is October 16 on their official website upsconline.nic.in. The application correction window will close on October 24. The selection process for APO posts is based on the candidate’s performance in prelims, main, and the interview/Personality Test. 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Overview 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025 online application process has started on 16th September 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a total of 182 vacancies for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Out of the total 67 vacancies are for SC, 09 for ST, 6 for OBC, 18 for EWS. 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility 

Candidates must be at the age limit of 21 to 40 years. 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates must pay online fee for applying the UPPSC APO Recruitment exam. The payment can be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI etc 

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The selection process will be conducted in three stages: prelims, mains and interview. We will provide the direct link to download UPPSC APO Notification 2025 PDF here once it is released by the commission.
