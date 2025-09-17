UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the result of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on their official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC RO ARO exam on 27th July can now download the result in PDF format.

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025: Post-wise Selection

Take a look at the post-wise list of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the second stage.

Posts Vacancies Candidates Qualified Review Officer 338 6093 Assistant Review Officer 79 1386 Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) 02 30 Total 419 7509

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result?

Candidates will be able to download UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 online on the official UPPSC website.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) i.e. https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it

Now, search the ‘Result For Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)’ link and click on it.

The PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Search for your roll number in the PDF by clicking on Ctrl+F and type in your roll number/name.

If it gets highlighted, then you have qualified the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025- UP RO ARO Result 2025 PDF

UPPSC RO ARO Result: Final Result and Cut-off Expected

UPPSC will publish the marks obtained by candidates and the category-wise cut-off marks only after the final results are declared.

UPPSC RO ARO Cut-Off 2025 Categories Cut-off Marks (Expected) Female 100-110 General 110-120 OBC 105-115 ST 75-85 SC 90-100

UPPSC RO ARO Result: What’s Next?

After the UPPSC RO ARO Result is declared, the recruitment process moves to the Mains exam. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Main exam.