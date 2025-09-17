UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the result of the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on their official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC RO ARO exam on 27th July can now download the result in PDF format.
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025: Post-wise Selection
Take a look at the post-wise list of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the second stage.
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Candidates Qualified
|
Review Officer
|
338
|
6093
|
Assistant Review Officer
|
79
|
1386
|
Assistant Review Officer (Accounts)
|
02
|
30
|
Total
|
419
|
7509
How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result?
Candidates will be able to download UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 online on the official UPPSC website.
-
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) i.e. https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
-
Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it
-
Now, search the ‘Result For Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)’ link and click on it.
-
The PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
-
Search for your roll number in the PDF by clicking on Ctrl+F and type in your roll number/name.
-
If it gets highlighted, then you have qualified the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam.
Direct Link to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025- UP RO ARO Result 2025 PDF
UPPSC RO ARO Result: Final Result and Cut-off Expected
UPPSC will publish the marks obtained by candidates and the category-wise cut-off marks only after the final results are declared.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Cut-Off 2025
|
Categories
|
Cut-off Marks (Expected)
|
Female
|
100-110
|
General
|
110-120
|
OBC
|
105-115
|
ST
|
75-85
|
SC
|
90-100
UPPSC RO ARO Result: What’s Next?
After the UPPSC RO ARO Result is declared, the recruitment process moves to the Mains exam. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Main exam.