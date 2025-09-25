UPSC CDS 2 2025 Expected Result Date: Direct Link to Download CDS 2 Result PDF

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has yet to release the CDS 2 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2025, which was conducted on 14th September 2025, will be able to check the result on their official website www.upsc/gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result

The UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 PDF includes the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the SSB interview, date of interview, and time of interview. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result Date

The UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result will be released by the end of September 2025. Candidates can check and download the UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result PDF using their roll number and name.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result- Overview

How to Check & Download UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result

Candidates will be able to check and download the UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result when it is released.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at www.upsc.gov.in .

On the website’s homepage, find the “What’s New” section.

Under this section, click on the link “Written Results-Combined Defence Services Examination (1) 2025”

Click under the PDF icon opposite “Combined Defence Services Examination (2), 2025”

UPSC CDS Result is given in PDF Format. Download the CDS Result PDF

Search for your roll number. Alternatively, press Ctrl+F and type roll no.

Save the CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result – Detailed Mentioned