LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the NDA 2 result 2025 on the official website, today, on October 1, 2025. Candidates will now be able to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result on the official website www.upsc.gov.in. Direct link to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF: Click Here

UPSC released NDA 2 result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
UPSC released NDA 2 result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 2, 2025 00:04:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the NDA 2 result 2025 on the official website, today, on October 1, 2025. Candidates will now be able to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result on the official website www.upsc.gov.in

NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 2 result in PDF format along with the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage, the SSB Interview round. UPSC conducted the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2025 on 14th September 2025 to fill the 406 vacancies for Army, Navy, and Air Forces for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). 

Direct link to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF: Click Here 

NDA 2 Result 2025: Overview 

Parameter

Overview 

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name 

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2025 

Vacancy 

406

Level of Exam 

National 

NDA 2 Exam Date 2025 

14th September 2025 

NDA 2 Result Date

1st October 2025

Selection Process 

  • Written Examination

  • SSB Interview 

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Examination 

SSB Interview Date 

Notify Soon

Official Website 

www.upsc.gov.in 

 How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

Candidates can now check and download the UPSC CDS 2 2025 Result when it is released. 

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at www.upsc.gov.in.

  • On the website’s homepage, find the “What’s New” section. 

  • Under this section, click on the link “Written Results-Combined Defence Services Examination (1) 2025”

  • Click under the PDF icon opposite “Combined Defence Services Examination (2), 2025”

  • UPSC CDS Result is given in PDF Format. Download the CDS Result PDF

  • Search for your roll number. Alternatively, press Ctrl+F and type roll no. 

  • Save the CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF for future reference. 

NDA 2 2025 Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

The cut-off marks for NDA 2 2025 will be released after the final results are released. As per previous year trends, candidates need to secure marks higher than the cut-off in both Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) to qualify.
Written Exam Marks: 900
SSB Interview Marks: 900
Total: 1800
The final merit list will be drawn on the combined score of the written exam and SSB interview. 

NDA Previous Year Cut off 

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: how to download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025nda 2 resultnda 2 result pdfnda cut offnda previous year cut offupscupsc nda 2upsc nda 2 merit listupsc nda 2 resultupsc nda 2 result 2025UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 direct linkUPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT

RELATED News

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check RPSC Notification PDF, Vacancy, Eligibilty Criteria & More
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

QUICK LINKS