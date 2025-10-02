UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: How to Check NDA Result through Direct Link, Merit List PDF

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the NDA 2 result 2025 on the official website, today, on October 1, 2025. Candidates will now be able to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result on the official website www.upsc.gov.in.

NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 2 result in PDF format along with the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage, the SSB Interview round. UPSC conducted the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2025 on 14th September 2025 to fill the 406 vacancies for Army, Navy, and Air Forces for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Direct link to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF: Click Here

NDA 2 Result 2025: Overview

Parameter Overview Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2025 Vacancy 406 Level of Exam National NDA 2 Exam Date 2025 14th September 2025 NDA 2 Result Date 1st October 2025 Selection Process Written Examination

SSB Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination SSB Interview Date Notify Soon Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?



NDA 2 2025 Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

The cut-off marks for NDA 2 2025 will be released after the final results are released. As per previous year trends, candidates need to secure marks higher than the cut-off in both Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) to qualify.

Written Exam Marks: 900

SSB Interview Marks: 900

Total: 1800

The final merit list will be drawn on the combined score of the written exam and SSB interview.