Home > Education > UPSC NDA 2 Result Soon: Direct Link to Download to Scorecard, Check Latest Updates on Result Dates

UPSC NDA 2 Result Soon: Direct Link to Download to Scorecard, Check Latest Updates on Result Dates

NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will soon release the USPC NDA result 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the USC NDA exam held in September 2025 will be able to download the result in the PDF format. The NDA result PDF will include the names and roll numbers of all the candidates who cleared the written exam, SSB interview, and medical examination.

UPSC will soon release the NDA 2 result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2025 17:10:28 IST

NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will soon release the USPC NDA result 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the USC NDA exam held in September 2025 will be able to download the result in the PDF format. The NDA result PDF will include the names and roll numbers of all the candidates who cleared the written exam, SSB interview, and medical examination. 

How to Check NDA 2 Result 2025?

  • Candidates will be able to download the NDA 2 Result PDF when released through the following steps: 
    Open the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in, and click on the What’s New link.
  • Check for the NDA exam result 2025 link and click on it.
  • The NDA 2 result PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Search for your roll number and name in the NDA 2 result 2025 merit list.
  • Save and download the NDA 2 exam result 2025 for future reference.

NDA 2 Result 2025: Schedule 

Events Dates
NDA 2 exam date 2025 September 14, 2025
NDA exam result date 2025 To be announced soon
NDA exam result with names To be announced soon

UPSC NDA 2025: What Next After the NDA 2 Result? 

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC NDA written exam must attend the SSB interview (Intelligence and Personality Test) with a Physical Fitness Screening. The NDA SSB Interview is conducted in two phases- the Psychological Aptitude Test and the Intelligence Test. 

