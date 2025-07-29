Home > Education > UPSC opens recruitment drive for EPFO posts; 230 vacancies available

UPSC opens recruitment drive for EPFO posts; 230 vacancies available

Published: July 29, 2025 16:07:00 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today opened the online application window for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment, offering a total of 230 vacancies across two key roles. Participating candidates can apply starting 12:00 PM IST on July 29, 2025, until 11:59 PM IST on August 18, 2025 via the official UPSC portal.

Key Posts & Vacancies

The recruitment drive includes:

  • 156 positions for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO)

  • 74 positions for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)

These vacancies span across various categories including UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD as per government norms.

Eligibility & Age Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. For APFC posts, a diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration is desirable.

Age limits as of August 18, 2025:

  • EO/AO positions: maximum 30 years (Age relaxation of up to 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC)

  • APFC positions: maximum 35 years (Age relaxation for reserved categories)
     

Application Process & Fees

Applicants should complete One-Time Registration on upsconline.nic.in, fill both parts of the form, upload required documents (including photograph, signature, degree certificate), and pay the application fee within the window.

Fee structure:

  • ₹25 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

  • Exemptions for SC, ST, PwBD, and female applicants.

Selection Process & Salary Structure

Candidates will undergo a written exam followed by an interview/personality test. Final selection will be based on combined scores from both stages.

Salary scales fall under the 7th Pay Commission:

  • EO/AO roles are placed in Pay Level 8

  • APFC roles correspond to Pay Level 10
     Starting basic pay is around ₹47,600, with total compensation increasing through allowances.

Timeline & Exam Schedule

  • Online registration: July 29 – August 18, 2025

  • Tentative exam date: Late November 2025, likely around November 30.

This recruitment initiative offers an esteemed chance for eligible graduates with central government roles in EPFO, combining public service with job security, competitive pay, and career growth opportunities

