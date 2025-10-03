UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download UTET Paper I & II PDF, Last Date to Raise Objections

UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has recently released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2025 answer key for all four sets of Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams at ukutet.com or ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can now download and check the UTET answer key 2025 and calculate the estimated score for correct answers. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections for the UTET 2025 Answer Key is October 9, 2025.

UTET 2025 Answer Key: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Exam Name UTET 2025 UTET Answer Key 2025 30 September, 2025 UTET Result Date November 2025 Exam Date 27 September, 2025 Marking Scheme 1 Marks Negative Marking 0 Negative Marking Official Website ubse.uk.gov.in

How to Download UTET 2025 Answer Key?



Candidates can access the UTET 2025 Answer Key through the official website by following the steps mentioned:



Visit the official website.

Click on the “UTET 2025 (&II) Notification And Answer Key.”

UTET 2025 Answer Key for all four sets will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future use.

Direct Link to Download UTET Answer Key 2025 (Paper 1): Click Here

Direct Link to Download UTET Answer Key 2025 (Paper 2): Click Here

UTET 2025 Answer Key: Raise Objection

UBSE provides an opportunity for candidates to raise objections against the UTET 2025 Answer Key if they find any answer wrong. Candidates must note that they can raise objections against the UTET 2025 Answer Key till October 9, 2025, through their official email secyutet@gmail.com.