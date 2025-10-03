LIVE TV
UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download UTET Paper I & II PDF, Last Date to Raise Objections

UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has recently released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2025 answer key for all four sets of Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams at ukutet.com or ubse.uk.gov.in.  Candidates can now download and check the UTET answer key 2025 and calculate the estimated score for correct answers. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections for the UTET 2025 Answer Key is October 9, 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 12:51:24 IST

UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has recently released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2025 answer key for all four sets of Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams at ukutet.com or ubse.uk.gov.in.  Candidates can now download and check the UTET answer key 2025 and calculate the estimated score for correct answers. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections for the UTET 2025 Answer Key is October 9, 2025. 

UTET 2025 Answer Key: Overview 

Particulars  Overview
Organization  Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
Exam Name  UTET 2025 
UTET Answer Key 2025  30 September, 2025
UTET Result Date  November 2025 
Exam Date  27 September, 2025
Marking Scheme 1 Marks
Negative Marking  0 Negative Marking
Official Website   ubse.uk.gov.in

How to Download UTET 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates can access the UTET 2025 Answer Key through the official website by following the steps mentioned: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the “UTET 2025 (&II) Notification And Answer Key.”
  • UTET 2025 Answer Key for all four sets will appear on the screen. 
  • Download the answer key for future use. 

Direct Link to Download UTET Answer Key 2025 (Paper 1): Click Here

Direct Link to Download UTET Answer Key 2025 (Paper 2): Click Here

UTET 2025 Answer Key: Raise Objection 

UBSE provides an opportunity for candidates to raise objections against the UTET 2025 Answer Key if they find any answer wrong. Candidates must note that they can raise objections against the UTET 2025 Answer Key till October 9, 2025, through their official email secyutet@gmail.com.

