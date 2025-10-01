LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on the official website today, on 1st October 2025. Candidates who have registered for 464 Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed} post can download the admit card through the official website www.prb.wb.gov.in using registration number/roll number, Date of Birth, and password.

WBPRB released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
WBPRB released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2025 16:37:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on the official website today, on 1st October 2025. Candidates who have registered for 464 Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed} post can download the admit card through the official website www.prb.wb.gov.in using registration number/roll number, Date of Birth, and password. 

WBP SI Admit Card

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 includes important details such as exam date, time, exam centre, instructions regarding the exam, and more. WB Preliminary examination is going to be held on 12th October 2025 for the Sub-Inspector post in West Bengal Police- 2024. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further information. 

Direct Link to download WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: Click Here

WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview
Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
Post Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed]
Vacancies 464
Mode of Admit Card Online
Admit Card Release Date 28th September 2025 
WBP SI Exam Date 2025 12th October 2025
Selection Process

Prelims Exam

 Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Combined Competitive

Examination

Personality Test
Negative Marking 1/4th 
Official Website www.prb.wb.gov.in 

 How to Download West Bengal Police SI Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on “WBP SI 2025 Admit Card” on the home page. 
  • Enter the login details like registration number/user ID and password. 
  • Click on submit 
  • Download the admit card and print it out for future use. 

WBP SI Exam 2025: Prohibited Items 

Candidates must not carry the following items to the exam centre of the WBP SI Exam 2025. 

  • Mobile Phone 
  • Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices 
  • Portable Scanners 
  • Digital wrist watches, including smart watches 
  • Calculator 
  • Any other cheating materials 

WB SI Exam Pattern 2025 

WB SI Exam 2025 consists of 100 questions with a negative marking of ¼ mark for every wrong answer. 

  1. Type of Question: Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions 
  2. Subjects: Arithmetic, General Studies, Logical and Analytical Reasoning 
  3. Total Questions: 100
  4. Total Marks: 200 
  5. Marking Scheme: 2 marks for each correct answer
  6. Negative Marking: ¼ marks for each incorrect answer
  7. Time Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
First published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: how to download WBP SI Admit Card 2025wbpwbp siWBP SI Admit CardWBP SI Admit Card 2025WBP SI Admit Card downloadWBP SI Admit Card linkWBP SI exam centresWBP SI exam dateWBP SI exam patternWBP SI official websitewww prb wb gov in

RELATED News

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Date Change, Check Full Exam Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

QUICK LINKS