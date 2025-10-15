WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download WBPSC Result PDF & Cut Off Marks

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Public Services Commission (WBPSC) has recently released the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 today, on 15th October 2025. Candidates can now download the WBPSC Clerkship Result PDF on the official website www.psc.wb.gov.in. The result PDF includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the WBPSC Clerkship Part II Exam.

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: Overview

WBPSC aims to fill posts of Lower Division Assistant or Clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, or District office in the state of West Bengal.

Particulars Overview Conducting Body West Bengal Public Services Commission (WBPSC) Posts Lower Division Assistant or Clerk WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 15th October 2025 WBPSC Clerkship Exam Date 16th and 17th November 2025 WBPSC Clerkship Selection Process Part-1 (Objective Type), Part-II (Conventional Type-Written) and Typing Test Official Website www.psc.wb.gov.in

Direct Link to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025?

Candidates can download the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Go to the WBPSC’s official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, look for the “Results” section and click on the link that reads ‘Clerkship (Part-I) Result 2023’ or a similar designation.

Step 3. The result will be displayed in a PDF file containing the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.

Step 4. Use the search function (Ctrl+F) within the PDF to quickly find your roll number.

Step 5. Download the result PDF and take a printout for all future reference.

WBPCS Clerkship Cut Off 2025