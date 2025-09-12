LIVE TV
Home > Education > Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly

Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly

Wordle game is one of the popular brain teasers and puzzles amongst the people of all age groups.

Wordle game Representative image
Wordle game Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 12, 2025 03:14:34 IST

What makes the brain teasers and puzzles the all-time favourite pastimes of people hailing from all age groups? The answer to this question lies in the fact that how people get the chance to apply their creative inputs and logical understanding in solving these games. One such game that people love solving and it also adds on to their vocabulary is the Wordle game. The wordle for September 12, 2025, is associated with a feeling of beating strongly and regularly. Let’s see that how well the players can use their brains and crack the answer to this 5-letter-word with good number of chances in hand. 

Hint 1

There is 1 vowel O in this word. Some of the users might count this as an insignificant contribution in the Wordle, but they should remember that there is a weightage for every hint in the Wordle game. 

Hint 2

There are five letters in this Wordle and the first alphabet of this Wordle is T. All the players should think carefully, ponder over it a bit and try joining the dots. The first letter of the Wordle is T, there is a vowel O in it, there are 5 alphabets in this Wordle, and the meaning of this game is beating strongly and regularly. For the people, who have been blessed with a good vocabulary, these chances are enough to decode the answer to this game. 

Hint 3

As stated in the Merriam Webster dictionary, the meaning of this Wordle is to pulsate or pound with abnormal force or rapidity. An example of this can be the case where a man is feeling excruciatingly painful headache. 

Those who regularly solve the Wordle games can experience an increase in their vocabulary.

Tags: Wordle gamewordle game answerWordle game hints

Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly

