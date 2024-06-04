Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: An In-Depth Look at the Close Contests, Leading Candidates, and Margins

The recent election results have brought a mixture of triumphs and close contests across various constituencies in India. Below is a detailed analysis of the leading candidates and their respective margins in some key areas.

In Aligarh, Bijendra Singh of the Samajwadi Party is currently leading with a margin of 9,217 votes. Over in Aonla, Dharmendra Kashyap, also from the Samajwadi Party, holds a lead with a margin of 1,995 votes. Meanwhile, in Bijnor, Chandan Chauhan of the Samajwadi Party is ahead with a margin of 9,628 votes.

Moving to Farrukhabad, Dr. Naval Kishore Shakya of the BJP is leading with a margin of 4,669 votes. In Fatehpur Sikri, Ramnath Singh Sikarwar from the Congress Party is narrowly leading with a margin of 275 votes. In Fatehpur, Naresh Chandra Patel of the Samajwadi Party is ahead with a margin of 4,669 votes.

In Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi from the BJP is leading with a margin of 5,074 votes. Pankaj Chaudhary from the BJP is leading in Maharajganj with a margin of 10,410 votes. In Meerut, Sunita Verma of the Samajwadi Party is ahead with a margin of 8,395 votes. In Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal is leading with a margin of 9,685 votes.

Praveen Patel of the BJP is leading in Phulpur with a margin of 2,158 votes. In Salempur, Ramashankar Rajbhar from the Samajwadi Party is leading with a margin of 439 votes. Naveen Jindal of the BJP is leading in Kurukshetra with a margin of 8,089 votes. In Sonipat, Satpal Brahamchari from the Congress Party is leading with a margin of 561 votes.

In Attingal, Adv Adoor Prakash from the Congress Party is leading with a margin of 232 votes. K. Suresh of the Congress Party is leading in Mavelikkara with a margin of 9,814 votes. Shashi Tharoor of the Congress Party is leading in Thiruvananthapuram with a margin of 5,905 votes.

In Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar of the BJP is leading with a margin of 7,426 votes. Sujata Mondal of the TMC is leading in Bishnupur with a margin of 1,061 votes. Uttam Barik from the TMC is leading in Kanthi with a margin of 3,050 votes. In Purulia, Jyotirmay Mahato of the BJP is leading with a margin of 2,651 votes.

In Dharmapuri, Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK is leading with a margin of 4,898 votes. Aruna DK of the BJP is leading in Mahbubnagar with a margin of 9,064 votes. In Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore B from the INC is leading with a margin of 4,575 votes.

In Ahmednagar, Dr. Sujay Vikhepatil of the BJP is leading with a margin of 1,713 votes. Anup Dhotre from the BJP is leading in Akola with a margin of 4,935 votes. Pankaja Munde of the BJP is leading in Beed with a margin of 5,666 votes. In Bhandara Gondiya, Dr. Prashant Yadaorao Padole of the BJP is leading with a margin of 1,778 votes.

In Hatkanangale, Satyajeet Sarudkar of the Shiv Sena UBT is leading with a margin of 2,212 votes. Shrimant Bhonsle of the BJP is leading in Satara with a margin of 9,869 votes. In Buxar, Mithilesh Tiwari of the BJP is leading with a margin of 152 votes. Mohammad Javed of the INC is leading in Kishanganj with a margin of 6,785 votes.

In Dumka, Nalin Soren of the JMM is leading with a margin of 8,503 votes. Finally, in Karimganj, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of the INC is leading with a margin of 6,115 votes.

