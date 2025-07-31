Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: Counting continues across districts, check district-wise results

Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Result 2025: The vote counting for Uttarakhand’s three-tier Panchayat elections resumed early this morning across 12 districts (excluding Haridwar), with results flowing in from Nainital, Haridwar and other districts. Over 34,151 candidates contested 10,915 posts across the state, and the outcome began unfolding across 89 development blocks from 8:00 AM onwards.

Security and Arrangements

The State Election Commission mobilized 15,024 personnel and 8,926 security staff to ensure orderly and transparent counting. Counting centers were equipped with computer systems, CCTV, and dedicated zonal magistrates to oversee proceedings. Victory processions around counting venues have been strictly prohibited.

District-Level Results

Betalghat Block (Nainital)

The following Gram Pradhans were declared winners in Betalghat block:

Khairni: Ajay Singh

Dhari: Kamal Jantwal

Malla Vardho: Asha

Halso: Sanjay Singh Jaida

Talla Vardho: Narendra Pal Singh

Kaurad: Deepa Devi and others in the block with announced results up to 12:48 PM.

Khirsu Block (Tehri District)

Congress-backed Chait Singh defeated BJP-backed former district president Sampat Singh Rawat by approximately 941 votes in a closely watched contest.

Kalsi Block (Chakrata Division)

Village-level results saw some close finishes:

Hayo Tagari (Vipul Chauhan) won by 80 votes

Nagau (Ajinta) by 3 votes

Makti (Pramila) by 12 votes

Chhatau (Vikram) won by just one vote among other village winners announced by afternoon.

Chamoli District (Dasholi / Bandwara Village)

A tie of 138 votes between two top contenders was broken by a coin toss, resulting in 23-year-old Nitin being elected as Gram Pradhan, earning attention as one of the youngest leaders in the state.

Dehradun District Highlights

In Raipur Block, Magan Lal Uniyal secured victory by just one vote.

Block-level winners: Amit Kukreti (Ramnagar Danda Pratham – by 171 votes), Priyanka Pandey (Peepaltana Gram Panchayat) and Himanshu Panwar (Kotimaychak BDC seat by 30 votes).

Rudraprayag District

Congress candidate Ajayveer delivered a setback to BJP by winning the Kandara Zila Panchayat seat, defeating BJP’s Suman Negi.

Nainital District Overview

Results are being reported from eight blocks including Bhimtal, Ramgarh, and Kosyakutoli, with emerging trends highlighting the influence of local development work, caste dynamics and personal popularity among winners.

Election Figures

Voter Turnout: Approximately 68% in first phase, rising to 70% in the second phase. Raipur Block saw the highest turnout at 86.59%, though with fewer eligible voters.

Unopposed Winners: 22,429 candidates declared elected without contest across the state.

Positions Contested: