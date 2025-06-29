Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan Bows Down To Abhishek Bachchan’s Variety As His Son Completes 25 Years In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Bows Down To Abhishek Bachchan’s Variety As His Son Completes 25 Years In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan proudly celebrated Abhishek Bachchan’s 25 years in Bollywood, praising his son’s versatile roles and upcoming films like Kaalidhar Laapata and King. The heartfelt tribute and exciting projects mark a milestone in Abhishek's enduring cinematic journey.

Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his son Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his son Abhishek Bachchan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 14:38:18 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amitabh Bachchan, clearly a proud dad moment, just straight-up bowed to Abhishek Bachchan as his son hit 25 years in Bollywood.

 He went online (yeah, X, which used to be Twitter—still weird saying that), and responded to a fan account hyping up Abhishek’s wild variety of roles over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for son Abhishek Bachchan

The fan account posted a montage of Abhishek morphing into all these different characters, and the caption was pretty punchy: “Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan, the man who mastered wit, timing, and that unbeatable comic swag. Here’s to the laughs that never missed!” Not gonna lie, kinda true.

Amitabh’s reply was all heart. He wrote in Hindi, “Is variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai,” which, in normal-people English, is basically: “I bow to this variety, I praise my son. Yes, I’m his father, and to me, my son Abhishek deserves all the praise.” No filter, just straight-up dad pride.

Amitabh Bachchan Sends His Blessings

He didn’t stop there. In another post, Amitabh mentioned Abhishek’s upcoming projects, giving his blessings and hyping him up again. He said, “Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..pehla din film KING ki shooting…My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more.

And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon..my prayers ever.” If your dad isn’t sending you love like that, get yourself a new one.

Quick refresher—Abhishek kicked off his Bollywood stint with JP Dutta’s Refugee back in 2000, sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

Since then, he’s been everywhere: Om Jai Jagadish, LOC Kargil, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dhoom, Delhi-6, Happy New Year, The Big Bull, I Want to Talk—the list’s kinda long.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

Next up, Abhishek’s leading Kaalidhar Laapata, dropping July 4 on Zee5. Directed by Madhumita, it’s got Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in there too.

Abhishek’s playing a middle-aged guy battling memory loss and abandonment. He crosses paths with Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan hustling on the streets. The two end up on this wild journey together—looks like the kind of film with both heart and grit.

And yes, Abhishek’s also in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, with a stacked cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Suhana Khan, and probably half of Bollywood at this rate. Not messing around with the line-up.

All in all, 25 years in, and Abhishek’s still got new stories to tell. If Amitabh’s this proud, you know the guy’s doing something right.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Meets Pakistani-Canadian Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid, Shares Picture

Tags: abhishek bachchanamitabh bachchanlatest bollywood news
Advertisement

More News

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know
Dalai Lama Set to Reveal Succession Plan – How Will His Successor Be Chosen? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?