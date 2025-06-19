Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Apoorva Mukhija Reveals She Was Forced To Leave Her Apartment Post India’s Got Latent Controversy: Cops Came To My House

Apoorva Mukhija Reveals She Was Forced To Leave Her Apartment Post India’s Got Latent Controversy: Cops Came To My House

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid, faced much backlash and controversy on a reality show. Also, Apoorva was asked by the landlord to leave her house.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 10:37:42 IST

Apoorva Mukhija, better known to her fans as The Rebel Kid and currently a contestant on The Traitors (streaming on Amazon Prime Video), has finally broken her silence following a wave of backlash stemming from India’s Got Latent segment controversy. 

She appeared alongside Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Ashish Chanchlani on the show, and soon after, a clip containing alleged obscenities led to FIRs being filed against the panel members.

Apoorva Mukhija Reveals It All

In a recent interview, Apoorva Mukhija, explained how cops manipulated the landlord, which resulted in backlash. 

“Because the cops came to my house to put up a notice and to summon me, the building management raised a complaint that ‘cops are coming to this building, it’s wrong, that’s why we don’t allow bachelors, that’s why we don’t rent out to single women,” said Mukhija. 

In a vlog shared by Apoorva Mukhija in April, due to the following controversy, Apoorva could not return home because of safety concerns and as well as her address was revealed to the public.

Apoorva was getting distressing life threats

Mukhija also had a fight with Uorfi Javed over the traitors, but Uorfi Javed clarifies that all fight was scripted. Apoorva is grabbing a lot of attention on The Traitors, a new reality show hosted by the always-lively Karan Johar.

The show started on Prime Video on June 12 with its first three exciting episodes. With lots of drama, mind games, and famous faces, viewers are already hooked and can’t wait to see what happens next.

