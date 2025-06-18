BTS’ V Is Back From the Military And Already Living His Best Golf Life

Now that BTS’ V, a.k.a. Kim Taehyung, is done with his military service, he’s making the most of his free time—and fans are loving every second of it. The “Winter Bear” singer has been sharing glimpses of his peaceful days post-discharge, and it looks like golf is currently his happy place.

V hits the golf course (and some funny captions too)

Taehyung recently dropped a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram, and it’s clear he’s having a blast on the golf course. In one video, right after making a shot, he laughs and says, “Oh lord, have mercy. Today drained me.”

He also posted a pic of a golf club with a relatable caption: “Am I the problem, or is it them?”—honestly, a mood. Then there was a shot of a golf ball he bought online with this note: “I ordered some lost golf balls from Coupang, and one of them belonged to someone who made a hole-in-one in 2020. How did you even do that?”

And after one good swing, he gave the cutest baby smile—fans couldn’t stop talking about how adorable it was.

ARMY already knows: V and golf are a thing

Taehyung being into golf isn’t news for longtime fans. Back in 2022, a fan once asked if he played, and according to the BTS fan account @btstranslation7, he answered: “On a really good day, I’ve hit around 175–182 yards with a 7-iron.”

He even joked that it was a bit of a “flex.” So yeah—V’s no casual golfer. Fans have lovingly started calling him a “golf prodigy.”

4.5 million messages while he was away

Even while he was serving in the military, Taehyung felt the love. According to reports, he received an unbelievable 4.5 million messages from fans during his 18-month enlistment, which ended on June 10.

These messages came through Goondori, a military app that lets fans stay connected with enlisted idols. That massive number makes Taehyung the most messaged K-pop idol during military service. Pretty incredible, right?

What’s next for V?

While there’s no official update on what V’s going to do next—music, acting, fashion, maybe more golf?—fans are just happy to see him relaxing and smiling again.

And honestly, after all the hard work, a bit of chill time on the golf course is more than well-deserved. Whether he’s teeing off, making us laugh with his captions, or just enjoying the sunshine, it’s clear: Kim Taehyung is back, and he’s doing just fine.