Did Jaya Bachchan Desperately Want Abhishek To Marry Karishma Kapoor? Publicly Called Her ‘To Be Daughter In Law’

Bollywood has always been a theatre of not just films, but real-life drama, romance, and heartbreak. A prime example is the much-discussed engagement of Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor a moment in B-town history that many still recall with a tinge of nostalgia. Years before Aishwarya Rai stepped into the Bachchan household, Karisma Kapoor was all set to become the Bachchan bahu.

The bond between the two families was more than just industry camaraderie. With Abhishek’s sister Shweta already married into the Nanda family closely related to the Kapoors it seemed like a perfect fit. The warmth and association between the families grew, and so did Abhishek and Karisma’s relationship. After five years of courtship, their engagement was officially announced.

But what made headlines more than the engagement itself was an extraordinary public endorsement from Jaya Bachchan. At a function celebrating the Kapoor family, Jaya took to the stage and proudly said, “The Bachchan and Nanda families are now going to make the Kapoor family a part of our own. Along with Babita and Randhir Kapoor, we welcome our future daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.” It was not just a declaration—it was an embrace of Karisma into one of India’s most iconic film families.

The Split and Speculations Thereafter Between Bachchans And Kapoors

Despite the public confirmation and emotional investment, the engagement didn’t last long. Within a few months, the relationship crumbled. The families never publicly stated the reason, but whispers within the industry suggested deep-rooted issues. Reportedly, Karisma’s mother, Babita, raised concerns about Abhishek’s then-struggling career. Rumours even pointed toward Babita demanding a prenuptial agreement wherein a substantial portion of Amitabh Bachchan’s assets would be allocated to Abhishek a demand that reportedly didn’t sit well with the Bachchans.

Karisma later described the Bachchans as “a lovely family” and expressed gratitude for the time spent with them, but the chapter had closed.

Years later, both Abhishek and Karisma found separate paths. Abhishek with Aishwarya Rai, and Karisma with businessman Sunjay Kapur, whom she married in 2003. The couple, who had two children together, eventually parted ways in 2016. Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025. Karisma’s personal life has often remained a subject of substantial media attention.

