Did Shefali Jariwala’s Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla In Bigg Boss Make Husband Parag Tyagi Insecure?

Last Updated: June 28, 2025 12:12:06 IST

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with Kaanta Laga, became a household name again when she entered Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. People not only noticed her strong game but also her calm, mature bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was her ex-boyfriend.

She Spoke Openly About Sharing The House With Sidharth

In a 2020 chat with Siddharth Kannan, Shefali opened up about what it felt like to be in the Bigg Boss house with Sidharth. She said that despite their past, they were both mature and behaved nicely with each other.

The topics of their discussion sometimes went quite deep. She shared that they discussed such issues as science, the cosmos, and the bullet trains. The fans gladly watched their sincere and mutually respectful conversations.

Was Her Husband Parag Upset?

When asked if her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, felt insecure seeing her with her ex on TV, Shefali was very clear. She said Parag had full faith in her and trusted her completely.

She added, “At no point did my bond with Sidharth create discomfort at home.” Parag already knew about her past with Sidharth before she went on the show, and he was supportive throughout.

Their Past Relationship

Shefali and Sidharth dated over 15 years ago, long before she married Parag in 2014. Even after they broke up, they always stayed respectful towards each other.

Shefali said that whenever they met at events or shoots after their breakup, their talks were always warm and polite. Fans saw this same respectful vibe on Bigg Boss.

When he suddenly passed in 2021, Shefali posted an emotional tribute to him on social media. A warm hug-old picture of them from Bigg Boss was posted, with the caption, “Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla.”

In an ironic twist, Shefali’s last post before her sudden demise was this tribute to Sidharth. Shefali died recently, aged 42, of cardiac arrest. Fans felt emotional knowing that her last post was about him.

Tags: parag tyagishefali jariwalasidharth shukla
