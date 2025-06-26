Diljit Dosanjh Dubs Himself A ‘Selfish Guy’ Amid Controversy Over Casting Hania Aamir In Sardaar Ji 3: I Will Not Be Hated Any More

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently got candid in a heartfelt interview with BBC, where he tearfully spoke about his deep-rooted connection to Punjab.

Amid growing criticism for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, Dosanjh stressed that his global representation of Punjabi culture is not a political move, but a reflection of who he truly is.

Diljit Dosanjh: “I’m Just Doing My Job, Not a Saviour for Punjab”

Dosanjh addressed the frequent accusations that he focuses more on Punjab than India. In his words, “I don’t want it to seem like I’m doing anything for Punjab. I’m just doing my job. Whatever is happening is not in my control. I am Punjabi, what can I say?”

He called out the hypocrisy in people claiming to work for others and bluntly stated, “Everyone’s working for themselves. If their work benefits others, that’s a ripple effect. I’m working for myself. I’m a very selfish guy.”

The actor offered a philosophical perspective on hate and self-reflection. “When someone hates me, I like to think that there is something still inside me that deserves to be hated. When I become a better person, I will not be hated anymore,” he said.

Speaking emotionally about Punjab, he added, “Punjab is such a wonderful place. It has been through so much, and yet it produces so many talented people. Perhaps Punjab is blessed, but perhaps it is also cursed.”

“It’s Not About Me, It’s About Punjab”: Dosanjh on Coachella, Fallon, and the Met Gala

Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines globally—from becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, to walking the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025. But for him, these weren’t just career milestones.

“These weren’t Diljit moments; these were Punjab moments,” he said. “I cried when I first imagined myself in a cape with the map of Punjab and Gurmukhi script on it. I wanted to honour my Punjabi culture on the world stage.”

The singer also revealed a bold confrontation with luxury brand Cartier, accusing them of refusing to let him wear the iconic Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace, which he believes was stolen from India.

“I asked for it. They promised, but later said it was in an exhibition. So we made a replica. I knew I wanted to look like a raja,” he explained, underscoring how his Met Gala appearance was a symbolic reclaiming of cultural pride.

Controversy Over Pakistani Collaboration: Dosanjh Explains His Stand

Currently, Dosanjh is facing backlash from certain Indian film bodies for his collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, set to release overseas on June 27. He clarified in the interview that the film was shot long before the Pahalgam terror attack and that producers decided the release strategy, not him.

“It’s not my call. The film was completed a long time ago. What happened later is out of my hands,” Dosanjh shared.

Despite the backlash, Diljit Dosanjh remains firm on his stand. To him, representing Punjab on global platforms is not a divisive act—it’s personal. “Diljit isn’t going to the Met Gala; Punjab is going to the Met Gala,” he concluded.

