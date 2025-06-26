Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Live TV
TRENDING |
elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public elon musk ayatollah ali khamenei nato 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh jeff bezos fk: public
Home > Entertainment > Got A Lot Of Love To Give, Says Scarlett Johansson On Kissing Videos With Jonathan Bailey Going Viral

Got A Lot Of Love To Give, Says Scarlett Johansson On Kissing Videos With Jonathan Bailey Going Viral

Scarlett Johansson playfully addressed viral red carpet kisses with co-star Jonathan Bailey during the Jurassic World Rebirth promo tour. She praised Bailey’s charm and expressed excitement over finally joining the Jurassic franchise, calling the experience “unbelievable.”

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 20:43:40 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Scarlett Johansson has addressed the recent wave of online attention sparked by her playful red carpet kisses with ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star Jonathan Bailey, brushing off the viral frenzy with humour and warmth.

During appearances in both London and New York for the promotional tour of the latest ‘Jurassic Park’ instalment, Johansson and Bailey were photographed exchanging lighthearted kisses on the red carpet, images that quickly made the rounds on social media.

The two actors, co-starring in the highly anticipated sequel, appeared visibly at ease and affectionate during the events.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Johansson said, “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? I don’t know, we’re friendly people,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress also said, “Nothing surprises me these days,” adding, “But yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?”
Johansson, known for her roles in ‘Avengers’ and ‘Marriage Story’, has spoken with clear enthusiasm about joining the Jurassic franchise, something she said has been a long time coming.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she called the experience “unbelievable,” sharing that she had been hoping to land a role in the series for over a decade.

“When I first heard that there was a new Jurassic movie coming, and that it had a female lead my age, it felt surreal,” Johansson said.

“I was actually in the middle of filming Eleanor the Great at the time, so it was a lot to juggle. I had these geeked-out, fangirl moments–but then I had to put those aside and focus,” she said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Denis Villeneuve? Dune Director Is All Set To Direct The Next James Bond Movie

Tags: jonathan baileyjurassic park movielatest hollywood newsscarlett johansson
Advertisement

More News

‘Constitution Is Supreme, Not Parliament’: CJI Gavai, PDT Achary Backs Claim
Confiscated Drugs Worth $300 Million Burned Down In Myanmar
Congress Alleges EC’s SRI Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar Carries Huge Risk Of Willful Exclusion Of Voters
US Withdraws Funding From Global Vaccine Alliance Gavi, Citing Concerns Over Trust and Science
After Maha Kumbh Mela, Adani Offers Seva At Puri Rath Yatra
Watch: Drunk UP Woman Arrested In Telangana After Driving Her Car On Railway Tracks, Multiple Trains Diverted
Adani Foundation Collaborates With DMIHER To Establish A Global Centre Of Excellence In Healthcare
Venugopal Writes To President Murmu On Growing Constitutional Crisis Instigated By Obstructionist Approach Of Raj Bhavan In Kerala
Who Is Aarit Kapil? Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Almost Beats Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Event
WhatsApp’s Security Questioned: US Government Takes Action, Cyber Expert Warn Of Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?