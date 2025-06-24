Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Internet Calls Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez’s Foam Party On $500 Million ‘The Stupidest Thing’ Ahead Of Their Venice Wedding

Internet Calls Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez’s Foam Party On $500 Million ‘The Stupidest Thing’ Ahead Of Their Venice Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated her son Evan's 19th birthday with a foam party aboard Bezos’ $500M yacht in Croatia ahead of their June 27 Venice wedding. The couple shared affectionate moments as they prepared for a lavish three-day celebration with A-list guests and local touches.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 17:42:35 IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are soaking up the excitement ahead of their star-studded wedding, set to take place later this week. The couple was recently spotted celebrating in high spirits aboard Bezos’ luxurious $500 million yacht, Koru, anchored off Croatia’s scenic Cres Island.

Although the pre-wedding atmosphere was palpable, the lively foam party was reportedly held in honour of Sanchez’s son, Evan, who just turned 19. A “Happy Birthday” banner seen aboard the yacht hinted at the dual purpose of the celebration.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show the couple wrapped in each other’s arms, smiling and covered in foam as they shared joyful moments with close friends and family.

Lauren Sanchez, 55, radiated glamour in a red and black string bikini, accessorized with a chic wide-brimmed sunhat and oversized sunglasses. Bezos, 61, kept it cool in black beach shorts, a white bucket hat, and dark shades. The duo appeared completely at ease, cuddling on lounge chairs and mingling with their guests.

Internet Roasts Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez’s Foam Party

Wedding to Unfold in Venice Over Three Days

The couple is expected to exchange vows on June 27 during a lavish three-day celebration in Venice, Italy. Leading up to the big day, Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted engaging in affectionate moments across the romantic Italian city.

Rumors are swirling that the wedding ceremony might take place either on Koru, the island of San Giorgio, or the iconic Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a historic Venetian exhibition hall.

In the spirit of celebration, the couple is also embracing Venice’s local culture by sourcing much of their wedding decor and supplies from renowned regional vendors. These include Laguna B, a famous Murano glassblower, and Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry shop.

Further endearing themselves to the Venetian community, Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly made generous donations to local organizations. The contributions were said to be made in honour of high-profile guests expected to attend, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Barbara Streisand, and Bill Gates.

Jeff Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2019. Lauren Sanchez, on the other hand, co-parents three children: Evan and 17-year-old Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and 24-year-old Nikko with her former partner, Tony Gonzalez.

Tags: jeff bezoslatest celebrity newslauren sanchez
