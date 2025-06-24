Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > Entertainment > ‘Why Are They Kissing?’, Asks Internet After Married Scarlett Johansson Kisses Jonathan Bailey Again On The Red Carpet

‘Why Are They Kissing?’, Asks Internet After Married Scarlett Johansson Kisses Jonathan Bailey Again On The Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey share a playful kiss at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, sparking buzz. Despite romantic rumors, Bailey, who is openly gay, calls it a gesture of friendship. The stars stunned with coordinated looks while promoting the action-packed dinosaur sequel.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 17:12:32 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey turned heads on Monday, June 23, at the New York premiere of their latest film, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Joined by co-stars Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, the duo made a fashionable and affectionate appearance that got fans buzzing.

Red Carpet Kiss Sparks Conversation

The Marvel actress and the Bridgerton star sparked excitement when they shared a brief kiss on the lips during the event. While some were surprised, Bailey offered a heartfelt explanation.
“I believe in being able to show love in all different ways,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And if you can’t kiss your friends… life’s too short not to.”

Johansson, 40, stunned in an elegant ivory gown adorned with delicate floral appliqués. The fitted dress included chiffon panels and a corseted bodice, cinched at the waist with a soft fabric belt that highlighted its intricate structure.

What Is The Internet Worried?

Not Their First On-Camera Kiss

This wasn’t the first time the two showed affection during a promotional event. On June 17, at the world premiere in London, Johansson and Bailey shared another quick kiss, again catching fans’ attention.

Despite speculation, there’s no romance brewing—Bailey is openly gay and Johansson has been happily married to comedian Colin Jost for four years.

Jonathan Bailey Reflects on Representation and Career Challenges

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey opened up about the pressures of being an openly gay actor leading a major Hollywood film.

“There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it,” he shared. “There’s the weight of history. And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality.”

He emphasized that prejudice against sexuality is still something to challenge, adding, “What better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character?”

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the new film follows covert ops expert Zora (played by Johansson), who embarks on a secret mission to secure the DNA of the world’s largest surviving dinosaurs.

Her team’s mission collides with a civilian family’s boating accident caused by aggressive aquatic dinosaurs. Together, they end up stranded on a mysterious island where they uncover a long-buried, world-changing secret.

ALSO READ:  I Needed To Wake The F**k Up, Recalls Brad Pitt While Struggling With Alcohol Post Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Tags: jonathan baileyjurassic world rebirthlatest hollywood newsscarlett johansson
Advertisement

More News

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Venice Wedding Explained in Facts & Figures
Infrastructure Boost: Bank Of India, Union Bank Announce Massive Fundraising
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS
Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?