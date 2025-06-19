Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Entertainment > Is BTS Set To Make A Comeback? Here’s All We Know

Is BTS Set To Make A Comeback? Here’s All We Know

BTS is finally getting ready for a full group comeback. According to The Korea Herald, multiple sources have confirmed that March 2026 is the month the group will officially return. And yep, the boys are planning something big.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 14:23:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

After what felt like forever, BTS is finally getting ready for a full group comeback. According to The Korea Herald, multiple sources have confirmed that March 2026 is the month the group will officially return. And yep, the boys are planning something big.

So far, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all finished their mandatory military service. The last one, Suga, is expected to wrap up this weekend. That means the full team is almost back—and the countdown can actually begin.

Comeback Month? March. Source? Pretty Reliable

Hybe, the group’s agency, has pretty much locked in March for the big return. One Hybe insider told The Korea Herald, “BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year.”

Another source added a few more details and said it’ll likely be mid-March, around the same time TXT (Tomorrow X Together) is also dropping new stuff. “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together. It could be BTS first, then TXT—or the other way around.”

And since nobody wants to compete with BTS for the spotlight, another K-pop group from the same label, Enhypen, has reportedly shifted their comeback from March to January.

J-Hope Confirms Album Talk and Tour Prep

If you needed more proof, J-Hope himself recently gave fans a little sneak peek of what’s going on behind the scenes. While appearing on the MBC variety show The Manager, he casually dropped this bomb, “We’re planning to gather and discuss the album. We’re trying to prepare as quickly as possible. Since BTS is all about performances, we’re also planning a full group world tour.”

Yes, album talks AND a world tour? The BTS drought might finally be over, and ARMY is so not ready.

ALSO READ: Is Karisma Kapoor Heartbroken About Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur’s Sudden Death? Kareena Rushes To Check On Sister

They Just Reunited, and the Internet Basically Broke

Before all the official talk, fans were already buzzing last week when all seven members were spotted together in public—something that hadn’t happened in two years.
The boys reunited to support J-Hope’s “Hope on the Stage” concert finale, and honestly? The clips of them laughing, hugging, and vibing together melted the internet. “Get them on stage,”
one fan wrote—and honestly, that’s the mood.

The moment was emotional, heartwarming, and a reminder of the unbeatable chemistry that made BTS what they are.

2026 Is Going to Be Huge

Between finishing military service, planning a comeback, and possibly gearing up for a world tour, it’s clear BTS isn’t just dipping their toes back in—they’re diving all the way in.

And while March might still feel a little far off, at least now fans have something real to look forward to. The kings are coming back—and it’s about time. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Tags: bighitbtsbts comeback
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?