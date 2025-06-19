Is BTS Set To Make A Comeback? Here’s All We Know

After what felt like forever, BTS is finally getting ready for a full group comeback. According to The Korea Herald, multiple sources have confirmed that March 2026 is the month the group will officially return. And yep, the boys are planning something big.

So far, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all finished their mandatory military service. The last one, Suga, is expected to wrap up this weekend. That means the full team is almost back—and the countdown can actually begin.

Comeback Month? March. Source? Pretty Reliable

Hybe, the group’s agency, has pretty much locked in March for the big return. One Hybe insider told The Korea Herald, “BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year.”

Another source added a few more details and said it’ll likely be mid-March, around the same time TXT (Tomorrow X Together) is also dropping new stuff. “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together. It could be BTS first, then TXT—or the other way around.”

And since nobody wants to compete with BTS for the spotlight, another K-pop group from the same label, Enhypen, has reportedly shifted their comeback from March to January.

J-Hope Confirms Album Talk and Tour Prep

If you needed more proof, J-Hope himself recently gave fans a little sneak peek of what’s going on behind the scenes. While appearing on the MBC variety show The Manager, he casually dropped this bomb, “We’re planning to gather and discuss the album. We’re trying to prepare as quickly as possible. Since BTS is all about performances, we’re also planning a full group world tour.”

Yes, album talks AND a world tour? The BTS drought might finally be over, and ARMY is so not ready.

They Just Reunited, and the Internet Basically Broke

Before all the official talk, fans were already buzzing last week when all seven members were spotted together in public—something that hadn’t happened in two years.

The boys reunited to support J-Hope’s “Hope on the Stage” concert finale, and honestly? The clips of them laughing, hugging, and vibing together melted the internet. “Get them on stage,”

one fan wrote—and honestly, that’s the mood.

The moment was emotional, heartwarming, and a reminder of the unbeatable chemistry that made BTS what they are.

2026 Is Going to Be Huge

Between finishing military service, planning a comeback, and possibly gearing up for a world tour, it’s clear BTS isn’t just dipping their toes back in—they’re diving all the way in.

And while March might still feel a little far off, at least now fans have something real to look forward to. The kings are coming back—and it’s about time.