Is BTS’ V Going To Appear On Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3?

The global phenomenon Squid Game is back with its third season releasing today, June 27, 2025, and the buzz is louder than ever. But this time, it’s not just the plot that’s making headlines—it’s the possibility that BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, might be joining the cast.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are losing their minds over what they believe are clear hints. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

What Sparked the Rumors? A WeVerse Tease From V

All eyes turned to V after he dropped a mysterious comment during a recent live session on WeVerse, just days after completing his military service.

“This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal,” he told fans.

He didn’t mention Squid Game or Netflix directly, but that didn’t stop the BTS ARMY from putting two and two together.

Fans Jump In With Theories—And High Hopes

The vague comment from V went all the way down for theory mode by the entire fans. ARMY started connecting dots across social media platforms, sharing reactions and predictions on how an idol may appear somewhere in Squid Game 3.

“If he appears in Squid Game tomorrow… I think everyone will lose their minds😭🛐❤️#SquidGameS3 #V,” one user wrote.

If he appears in Squid Game tomorrow… I think everyone will lose their minds😭🛐❤️#SquidGameS3 #V pic.twitter.com/DHoaVfy2F2 — Diana, 𝙩𝙝ꪜ girl (Taylor’s Version)✨ (@thVscenery_95) June 26, 2025

“Squid Game Season 3 is going to be released tomorrow‼️Even the thought of possibly seeing Taehyung in the series makes me die from verve and excitement. I would say there is a 40% chance that he might be in it,” another fan added.

Hints Go Way Back—From Interviews to Concert Costumes

Interestingly, the speculation about V being part of the series didn’t just start this week. Back in January, actors Lee Jung-jae (who plays Player 456) and Wi Ha-joon (detective Jun-ho) were asked in an interview with BuzzFeed UK if V was part of the new season.

Their responses only added to the mystery.

“I can’t say anything about that,” said Jung-jae, while Ha-joon responded with a simple but telling “No comment.”

If that wasn’t enough, fans also remembered a moment from BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert. V appeared on stage wearing a Squid Game-style guard costume, complete with the mask—which he dramatically removed to roaring cheers. At the time, it was seen as fanservice, but now… it seems a little too on-the-nose.

So, Is V in ‘Squid Game 3’?

As of now, no one has confirmed V’s involvement in Squid Game—not Netflix, not the creators, and certainly not V himself. But that hasn’t stopped fans from watching today’s new season premiere with a whole different kind of anticipation.

Whether it’s a cameo, a secret character, or just wishful thinking, the idea of seeing Kim Taehyung on one of the world’s biggest shows has already sent shockwaves through social media.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Dubs Himself A ‘Selfish Guy’ Amid Controversy Over Casting Hania Aamir In Sardaar Ji 3: I Will Not Be Hated Any More