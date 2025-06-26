Larsa Pippen Says Lisa Hochstein’s Boyfriend Is “Using Her” in Tense RHOM Episode

Things are heating up again on The Real Housewives of Miami—but this time, it’s not over fashion or feuds. On the June 25 episode, Larsa Pippen shared her doubts about longtime friend and fellow housewife Lisa Hochstein’s relationship with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden.

Larsa, 50, didn’t hold back. “Honestly, I’m concerned about her,” she said during a group conversation. “Because I think he wants her money, her access.”

Trying to Rebuild a Broken Friendship

At the start of season 7, Larsa and Lisa weren’t exactly best friends. They had a falling out, partially due to Lisa and Jody being friendly with Larsa’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan. But things seemed to take a positive turn when the ladies traveled together to Milan Fashion Week.

During the trip, both Larsa’s son Preston Pippen and Lisa walked in the Philipp Plein fashion show. Larsa saw it as a chance to reconnect. “Lisa and I started to get along. We made progress,” she explained.

But the peace didn’t last long.

A Blow-Up in Milan

According to Larsa, the last night in Milan ended in chaos. She claimed that Jody “became so crazy” and told Lisa to cut ties with her altogether.

“He told her he doesn’t want her to talk to me anymore,” Larsa said. “I don’t want blogs to say that my friend is hanging out with my ex, who is publicly bashing me,” she added, clarifying she was trying to protect Lisa, not cause more drama. “My loyalty is to Lisa.”

But in Larsa’s eyes, Jody’s behavior didn’t sit right. “She will never get on a business call without him on the phone,” she told the group.

The Other Housewives Weigh In

During Marysol Patton’s surprise wedding celebration, Larsa shared her concerns with castmates Alexia Nepola, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Kiki Barth, and Marysol herself.

Alexia jumped in with, “He’s playing manager. That’s scary.”

Kiki added her own take: “He’s a gold digger.”

When Guerdy asked if Larsa and Lisa had fully patched things up, Larsa admitted they hadn’t. Lisa had been invited to the wedding event but couldn’t attend—she was in Canada for her father’s funeral.

Larsa’s Direct Talk with Lisa

Larsa said that after the Milan incident, she pulled Lisa aside to have a heart-to-heart. “I love you. I want to make amends with you,” she told her friend. But she didn’t stop there—she warned Lisa directly: “He’s using you. He’s not good for you.”

Lisa’s response was simple but telling: “I love him. I love him.”

To that, Larsa gave one last warning: “He’s controlling.”

As of now, Jody Glidden has not responded to requests for comment about the allegations made during the episode.

Lisa’s History With Love and Loss

Before Jody, Lisa was married to Lenny Hochstein, a plastic surgeon. Their marriage played out publicly, especially after Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” That same month, the couple confirmed their split.

By February 2023, Lisa and Jody went public with their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day. With tensions rising and friendships being tested, it looks like this season is only getting started.

Also read: Why Is Beyoncé Facing Heat Over Wearing A Buffalo Soldiers Shirt? Here’s Why The Internet Is Pissed Off