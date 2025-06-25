Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Beyoncé Facing Heat Over Wearing A Buffalo Soldiers Shirt? Here’s Why The Internet Is Pissed Off

Why Is Beyoncé Facing Heat Over Wearing A Buffalo Soldiers Shirt? Here’s Why The Internet Is Pissed Off

Beyoncé faced backlash over a Buffalo Soldiers T-shirt worn during her Cowboy Carter tour, featuring text seen as offensive to Native Americans and Mexicans. While some defended it as historical context, others criticized it as insensitive and out of touch.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
June 25, 2025

Beyoncé is in a new soup after she rolled out on her Cowboy Carter tour wearing this shirt plastered with “Buffalo Soldiers” imagery. Classic Queen B move, right? She’s always mixing Black history into her art. But this time, folks are side-eyeing her hard.

Some eagle-eyed fan snagged a close-up and posted it on Oh No They Didn’t. Turns out, the shirt’s got this chunk of old-timey text—looks like it was ripped out of a century-old newspaper. The problem is, one line sticks out like a sore thumb. 
  
“Their antagonists were the enemies of peace, order, and settlement: warring Indians, bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers, and Mexican revolutionaries.”

Not exactly a warm and fuzzy portrayal of Native folks or Mexican revolutionaries. People noticed. Fast.

Internet Goes Full Debate Club On Beyonce Row

Reddit, Twitter, you name it—everyone’s got an opinion. Some folks are like, “Chill out, it’s just historical context. Words were wild back then.” One history buff even said, “If you geek out on history, it’s not offensive—it’s just how people wrote.”  

Others started pulling out receipts about Buffalo Soldiers fighting for the Union, and even brought up the fact that, yeah, history is messy—Native Americans and Black people didn’t always get along either. It’s complicated, to say the least.

Beyonce’s Controversy: Not Everyone’s Buying It: “Out of Touch” and Tone Deaf

But a lot of people aren’t letting it slide. They’re not here for Indigenous and Mexican people being labeled as “enemies of peace.” One commenter straight up called it “outrageous.” Another was like, “Seriously? This shirt just flattens a whole messy chapter of history into a lazy stereotype.”

A few die-hard fans are jumping to her defense. “Look, Beyoncé does her homework—there’s always layers to her stuff,” someone argued. But even her biggest supporters admit, “Sometimes you just mess up. That’s life. The conversation still matters.” 

ALSO READ: Internet Calls Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez’s Foam Party On $500 Million ‘The Stupidest Thing’ Ahead Of Their Venice Wedding

