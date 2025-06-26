Missing Gay Sex! Brad Pitt Recalls Missing A Chance Of Experiencing Same Sex, Here’s What He Said

Live Tv
Brad Pitt recently shared during a candid chat about a missed chance to explore his sexuality. He also revealed that there was a moment in his life when he could have engaged in a same sex experience, but didn’t make the move, deeming it a “missed window.”

Published By: Kanishka Rohilla
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 12:03:02 IST

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt made the information recently after brazenly talking approximately his reviews and absence there on a current episode of the hit Armchair expert podcast, which Dax Shepard hosts. With a tongue-in-cheek but earnest tone, the sixty one-12 months-vintage performer spoke about never having had a homosexual experience, saying I missed that window.

The alternate began within the form of casual banter, with Shepard lightly interrogating Pitt approximately the guys he might date if he were ever to do not forget this sort of thing. Breathing in audibly, Pitt shot lower back, you would not even reduce perhaps 14th or 15th, making the hosts and listeners alike giggle. Even though the tone became lighthearted, Pitt’s remark appealed to fans who respect his humor and candor.

What started as a joke right away became introspective. Pitt got candid about his post-divorce life after he parted ways with actress Angelina Jolie in 2016. He attributed the time spent in Alcoholics nameless (AA) to being able to face hard realities and start on a course of recovery.

 I used to be on my knees, Pitt confessed. AA helped me wake the f**k up. The actor has been sober seeing that 2016 and has previously addressed how critical recovery has been in his life.

He also spoke approximately how perceptions in society encouraged him in his early years. Pitt has stated that once he changed into growing up in Missouri, he and his brother have been continuously targeted with homophobic insults.

 He admitted that one of these heritages had to have stimulated his attitudes and expertise regarding sexuality, and it might account for the sensation of a missed enjoyment.

Pitt’s words are timely for the reason that he is presently marketing his next movie, F1, which is released on June 27. The film has already made waves, and his podcast has added another layer to the actor’s converting public personality, certainly one of self-recognition, self-improvement, and openness.

Lovers and LGBTQ+ activists have taken it nicely, playing the actor’s humility in discussing sexuality and restoration. Even though Pitt’s declaration turned into tongue-in-cheek, it’s also indicative of an evolving Hollywood, where honesty and self-mirrored image have become extra valued.

ALSO READ Brad Pitt Once Almost ‘Checked Out’ From Hollywood Doing Nothing But Getting A Bong Load, Four Coca-Colas On Ice, No Food

