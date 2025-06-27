Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl and Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Passes Away at 42

Shefali Jariwala known for the famous dance number Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 42. According to media reports, Shefali had a heart attack and was brought to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi but hospital staff confirmed that she died before being brought to the hospital.

“Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body,” a staff member of the hospital Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai quoted in a report.

Shefali became a household name with her popular dance number remix Kaanta Laga in the 2000s and it was the time when music albums were trending. Her appearance and songs were so popular that her songs featured in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Later, she participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss in its highest-rated season 13, where the late Sidharth Shukla won the trophy. She is now survived by her husband actor Parag Tyagi, however, official confirmation of the death is still awaited. Celebrities like Mika Singh and her fellow contestants from Bigg Boss season 13 have started mourning on social media.

Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more . I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones !

Om Shanti — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) June 27, 2025

Talking about her personal Life Shefali married music composer Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers in 2004. However, the marriage didn’t last too long, and they got divorced in 2009. Later she met actor Parag Tyagi and got maried to him in 2014, and since then they were happily married. They were always spoken about adopting a child.

