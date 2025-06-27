Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Entertainment > Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42

Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42

Shefali Jariwala known for the famous dance number Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 42. According to media reports, Shefali had a heart attack and was brought to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi but hospital staff confirmed that she died before being brought to the hospital.

Shefali Jariwala death
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl and Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Passes Away at 42 (Image Credit - Shefali Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 01:42:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl and Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Passes Away at 42

Shefali Jariwala known for the famous dance number Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 42. According to media reports, Shefali had a heart attack and was brought to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi but hospital staff confirmed that she died before being brought to the hospital. 

“Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body,” a staff member of the hospital Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai quoted in a report. 

Shefali became a household name with her popular dance number remix Kaanta Laga in the 2000s and it was the time when music albums were trending. Her appearance and songs were so popular that her songs featured in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. 

Later, she participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss in its highest-rated season 13, where the late Sidharth Shukla won the trophy. She is now survived by her husband actor Parag Tyagi, however, official confirmation of the death is still awaited. Celebrities like Mika Singh and her fellow contestants from Bigg Boss season 13 have started mourning on social media.  

Talking about her personal Life Shefali married music composer Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers in 2004. However, the marriage didn’t last too long, and they got divorced in 2009. Later she met actor Parag Tyagi and got maried to him in 2014, and since then they were happily married. They were always spoken about adopting a child. 

ALSO READ: Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Tags: home_hero_pos_2parag tyagishefali jariwalashefali jariwala death
Advertisement

More News

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins
Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?