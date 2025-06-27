Live Tv
Squid Game: Who Is The Richest Cast Member In Season 3? This Actor Is Pocketing A Cool USD 1 Million Per Episode

K-drama stars are raking in millions! Lee Jung Jae leads with $1M per Squid Game 3 episode. Kim Soo-Hyun, Hyun Bin, Lee Min Ho, Jun Ji Hyun, and Song Hye Kyo also cash big checks. Here’s a breakdown of Korea’s top-paid actors in 2025, episode by episode.

Squid Game Season 3
Squid Game Season 3

Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:57:53 IST

K-dramas are pretty much unstoppable right now. From Squid Game blowing up everywhere to Queen of Tears making everyone sob into their snacks, these shows have taken over the world.

And while we’re all glued to our screens, the actors cashing those checks? 

Squid Game Cast 3 Salary Revealed

Let’s break it down—here’s the inside scoop on Korea’s top earners in 2025, episode by episode.

First off, Lee Jung Jae. This guy isn’t just the face of Squid Game, he’s basically swimming in cash. Forbes claims he’s pocketing a cool $1 million every episode for the next couple of seasons. That’s not just big money for Korea, that’s big money anywhere.

Kim Soo-Hyun? His name is everywhere, and his bank balance keeps flexing. Tatler Asia says he scored $423,000 per episode for One Ordinary Day, but The Korea Times says Queen of Tears got him around $231k per episode. 

Hyun Bin—Crash Landing on You fans, you know what’s up. He’s pulling in about $167,000 per episode (shoutout to Siasat.com for that stat), and his net worth? He reportedly early at $21 million. 

Squid Game 3 Salary: How much is Lee Min Ho earning? 

Lee Min Ho is straight-up K-drama royalty. Boys Over Flowers, The King, whatever—he’s got fans everywhere. Same deal as Hyun Bin, $167k per episode, but apparently his net worth is a bit higher at $26 million (GQ India’s numbers).

Lee Young Ae, aka Dae Jang Geum herself, is still killing it. She’s reportedly making ₩100 million per episode, which is about $90,700 USD. Not bad for a legend.

Now, Jun Ji Hyun—she’s basically Korea’s rom-com queen. My Sassy Girl, My Love from the Star, you get the idea. Siasat.com says her per-episode fee is ₩110 million (roughly $99,900 USD), but sometimes you’ll see numbers like $83,500 floating around too. Either way, she’s set.

Song Joong Ki? This dude’s been on a roll. For Reborn Rich, he supposedly bagged ₩300 million per episode, which is just… bananas. Bollywood Life also says he’s sitting on a fortune of $40.3 million, thanks to stuff like Vincenzo and picking projects like a pro.

Squid Game 3 Salary: Song Hye Kyo’s Earnings

Last but not least, Song Hye Kyo. Autumn in My Heart, The Glory… she’s been in all the classics. She gets ₩60M per episode, so about $54,400. Not the highest, but still a serious paycheck.

So, who’s the top dog? Lee Jung Jae is basically rolling in a million per Squid Game episode. For actresses, Jun Ji Hyun is up there, nearly $100k every time she’s on screen. Richest out of the bunch? Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin for the guys, Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun for the ladies. And as for the “No. 1” Korean actor debate—Kim Soo-Hyun and Lee Jung Jae are both killing it, honestly. It’s kind of a toss-up.

Anyway, these stars aren’t just making bank—they’re making history. Now, excuse me while I go scream into my pillow about how much I don’t make per episode of anything.

