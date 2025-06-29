Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Entertainment > Super Moody Justin Bieber Is Getting Into Heated Arguments With Wife Hailey Bieber, Reveals New Report

Super Moody Justin Bieber Is Getting Into Heated Arguments With Wife Hailey Bieber, Reveals New Report

Rumours of tension between Justin and Hailey Bieber are growing after Justin’s cryptic posts and lack of support for Hailey’s achievements. A source claims their relationship has been “rocky,” marked by frequent arguments and emotional strain. Neither has publicly addressed the rumours.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 18:27:33 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Justin Bieber is again in the headlines, not for his work but for all things personal. Honestly, things between Justin and Hailey Bieber? Not exactly sunshine and rainbows right now. The rumours have been swirling forever—years, not just months—but lately, it’s gotten messier. 

Justin’s been dropping these weird, kind of sad Instagram posts. One’s him grumbling about relationships, another basically hinting he’s getting iced out at home. People noticed, big time.

Are things going bad between Justin and Hailey Bieber? 

And, yes, it’s not like this came out of nowhere. Justin caught a ton of heat for the way he’s acted toward Hailey in public.

Remember when Hailey landed that big Vogue cover and he barely seemed to care? Or when her Rhode makeup brand scored a billion-dollar deal, and his reaction was just… meh? Oh, and his Mother’s Day post? Called the whole thing “sucks ass.” Not exactly husband-of-the-year vibes.

Neither of them has actually said anything about the latest drama, but apparently, someone close to them spilled to Entertainment Tonight that things are “rocky.”

Justin’s been in a mood, arguing with Hailey about the dumbest stuff, like dinner plans. She’s tired. Like, emotionally tapped out. She’s over his Instagram antics and, honestly, feels like he’s just not in her corner right now.

Insiders spill the beans on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

It’s not all on him, though. He’s got complaints, too. Supposedly, he thinks she cares too much about appearances, like, how they look as a couple to everyone else. He’s getting annoyed fast, and the tension’s just building.

Their reps? Not a peep. Hailey’s tried to brush off the rumours before, saying most of what’s out there is total fiction. She told Vogue her real life is about her family and friends—the people who actually know and love her.

Justin, on his end, once said marrying Hailey was the smartest thing he’d ever done. He even talked about living his dream now that he’s a husband and dad to their son, Jack.

ALSO READ: Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Tags: hailey bieberhome_hero_pos_8justin bieberlatest celebrity newslatest hollywood news
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?