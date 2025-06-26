What Is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth? Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Makes Millions After Divorce

Larsa Pippen isn’t just known as Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife anymore—she’s a full-blown brand. With a net worth of $10 million, Larsa has managed to stay in the spotlight through reality TV, social media, and a growing list of business ventures. Her journey from NBA wife to self-made businesswoman is one full of bold decisions, public drama, and high-end hustle.

How She Makes Her Money

Most of Larsa’s wealth comes from multiple sources:

Reality TV

Business ventures (like jewelry, fitness, tequila, and podcasting)

Social media sponsorships

Divorce settlement from Scottie Pippen

According to reports from Yahoo and Marca, she also received about $470,000 from Scottie’s 401(k) as part of their divorce—she was named an alternative payee in the account and was entitled to a portion of it.

TV Shows That Keep Her in the Game

Larsa has made a name for herself in reality television. Here’s a look at the shows that boosted her public profile:

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM):

Larsa’s main platform since 2011. She left after season 1 but returned in season 4 and has stayed ever since.

The Traitors (Season 2):

She was voted out in episode 4, with fellow contestant Dan Gheesling saying, “If she had an opinion, you immediately knew about it, whether or not it made sense.”

House of Villains:

Larsa embraced her reality villain era, quickly forming alliances and playing the social game.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians:

Once a close friend of the Kardashian family, Larsa appeared in seasons 6, 9, 10, 14, and 16. But after a fallout with Kim Kardashian, she was no longer part of the show.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors:

Larsa showed up to support her daughter Sophia Pippen, who competed on the show before being eliminated in week 3.

Luxury Jewelry to Tequila Dreams

Larsa knows how to turn her fame into dollars. In 2020, she launched Larsa Marie, her own jewelry brand with a luxury twist—necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets designed for the glam lifestyle she lives.

In 2023, she teamed up with billionaire Adam Weitsman and entrepreneur Oliver Camilo to launch a premium tequila brand called Olujo.

She also co-hosts a podcast called “Separation Anxiety” with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan (yes, Michael Jordan’s son). The show explores love, public life, and age-gap relationships—very on-brand for the couple.

The OnlyFans Chapter

Larsa also stirred headlines with her OnlyFans account. She once claimed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she made $200,000 from a single subscriber. At one point, she was reportedly making $10,000 a day from the platform. But in the end, she shut it down after her father asked her to.

In 2022, Larsa bought a penthouse at Paramount Miami World Center for $3.375 million. She later listed it in January 2024 for $4.2 million, turning a nice profit. Before that, she had already flipped a condo, buying it for $3.375 million and selling it for $4 million.

Her Life at a Glance

Here’s a quick look at who Larsa is beyond the headlines:

Full Name: Larsa Marie Pippen

Born: July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 123 lbs

Ethnicity: Assyrian-American

Education: Political Science degree from the University of Illinois

Relationship Status: Divorced from Scottie Pippen, currently dating Marcus Jordan

Siblings: Samuel Younan, Bella Youkhana, Bella Younan

Instagram/Twitter: @larsapippen

The Divorce That Changed Everything

Larsa married NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 1997, and their marriage lasted nearly two decades. Their relationship had its ups and downs, and after both filed for divorce in 2016, the process dragged on until it was finalized in 2021.

The couple didn’t have a prenup, which meant Larsa was entitled to half of Scottie’s NBA retirement savings from his time with the Chicago Bulls—about $470,000.

FAQs About Larsa Pippen

Did Larsa buy a home in Miami?

Yes, she bought and listed a penthouse in 2022 and early 2024.

How much is she worth?

Larsa Pippen’s net worth is around $10 million.

Did she go to college?

Yes, she holds a degree in political science.

Did Larsa get a BBL?

She has denied the rumors of getting a Brazilian Butt Lift.

Did she make money from OnlyFans?

Yes, she once said she made $10,000 a day before shutting it down.

