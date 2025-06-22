Live Tv
Why Did Danny Boyle Call His New Film 28 Years Later A 'Nightmare?'

Why Did Danny Boyle Call His New Film 28 Years Later A ‘Nightmare?’

Director Danny Boyle revealed a major filming challenge for 28 Years Later—child protection laws prevented the use of fully naked infected characters due to a 14-year-old actor on set. The third film in the zombie series released June 20, with a sequel set for January 2026.

Danny Boyle

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 13:58:57 IST

’28 Years Later’ director Danny Boyle has opened up about an unexpected hurdle while making the new film in the popular zombie franchise. Speaking at the London premiere earlier this week, Boyle said it was a “nightmare” when he learned about a rule that affected how scenes were shot.

The movie takes place nearly three decades after the Rage virus destroyed society. Boyle, while speaking to People, said that, in reality, infected people who had been living that long with the virus would likely have no clothes left.

“I mean, if you’re recently infected, you’d have some clothes, but if you’ve been infected for a long time, the clothes would just disintegrate with the way that you behave,” Boyle told PEOPLE magazine. 

However, there was an issue. A 14-year-old actor, Alfie Williams, plays a key role in the film as the son of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character. Because of laws protecting child actors, the set could not include fully naked people, even if they were only supposed to appear infected.

“We never knew that going in, it was a nightmare,” Boyle said.

“Interestingly, because there was a 12-year-old boy on set, you’re not allowed for anybody to be naked, not really naked, so they look naked, but it’s all prosthetics,” Boyle added.

28 Years Later is the third movie in the series, following 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. The film hit theatres on June 20. A fourth film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Boyle, is expected to be released in January 2026. 

(With inputs from ANI)

