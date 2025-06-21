Why Is Vir Das Facing Heat For Extending Support To Air India Post The Deadly Ahmedabad Crash?

Vir Das has found himself in hot water on the internet (again, surprise) after he gave Air India a shoutout. And this happened literally days after the jaw-dropping AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. Timing? Not great, dude.

“I flew Air India home from London”

Vir hops off his Air India flight from London, probably feeling all jetlagged and hungry, but decides to tweet something nice: “I flew Air India home from London. It was all great. The crew, happy to report, still the kindest in the sky.”

Cue the outrage. Twitter (wait, sorry, X—still weird) didn’t hold back. Folks accused him of doing PR for Air India, basically saying, “Bro, read the room.” Someone even straight-up called it a “lame PR stunt.” Ouch.

Vir tried to clear things up—with a now-vanished tweet, of course. He explained he’s got a soft spot for the airline because his granddad used to work there. So, yeah, he admits Air India’s got its issues (who’s surprised?), but the connection runs deep.

“I support the airline because I have very biased history with them. My grandfather worked for Air India,” he wrote. He even said he’s seen the whole range—economy to first class—so it’s not just nostalgia goggles.

Why Stick With Air India Anyway?

So why’s he so loyal? For Vir, it’s all about the crew. He thinks they’re the real MVPs, full of heart and totally non-judgy, which, let’s be real, is rare at 30,000 feet. He also kinda scolded the internet for forgetting that the cabin crew are hurting too after a crash like AI171.

Apparently, this isn’t even the first time Vir’s stuck up for Air India since the crash. Earlier, he posted condolences for the victims, but also had the airline staff’s back. “I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky.” Consistency, if nothing else.

Talking about the crash on June 12, Vir said, “Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight.” Basically, he’s riding or dying with the staff, even if the internet’s losing its mind.

The Deadly AI171 Crash

Quick recap if you missed it: The Air India Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad and crashed into the hostel at BJ Medical College. Out of 242 people, only one survived. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board, too. The entire country is reeling from this one.

So, yes. Vir Das tried to show a little love for his favourite airline, and the internet did what it does best—pounced. The dude’s not backing down, though. Guess we’ll see if the turbulence dies down, or if he’s in for more bumpy rides.