Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Vir Das Facing Heat For Extending Support To Air India Post The Deadly Ahmedabad Crash?

Why Is Vir Das Facing Heat For Extending Support To Air India Post The Deadly Ahmedabad Crash?

Actor Vir Das faced backlash after praising Air India just days after the tragic AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. Defending his remarks, he revealed a personal connection—his grandfather worked for the airline—and called the crew “the kindest in the sky,” urging support during this difficult time.

Vir Das has been lending his support to Air India since the AI171 crash
Vir Das has been lending his support to Air India since the AI171 crash

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 11:09:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Vir Das has found himself in hot water on the internet (again, surprise) after he gave Air India a shoutout. And this happened literally days after the jaw-dropping AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. Timing? Not great, dude.

“I flew Air India home from London”

Vir hops off his Air India flight from London, probably feeling all jetlagged and hungry, but decides to tweet something nice: “I flew Air India home from London. It was all great. The crew, happy to report, still the kindest in the sky.”

Cue the outrage. Twitter (wait, sorry, X—still weird) didn’t hold back. Folks accused him of doing PR for Air India, basically saying, “Bro, read the room.” Someone even straight-up called it a “lame PR stunt.” Ouch.

Vir tried to clear things up—with a now-vanished tweet, of course. He explained he’s got a soft spot for the airline because his granddad used to work there. So, yeah, he admits Air India’s got its issues (who’s surprised?), but the connection runs deep.  
“I support the airline because I have very biased history with them. My grandfather worked for Air India,” he wrote. He even said he’s seen the whole range—economy to first class—so it’s not just nostalgia goggles.

Why Stick With Air India Anyway?  

So why’s he so loyal? For Vir, it’s all about the crew. He thinks they’re the real MVPs, full of heart and totally non-judgy, which, let’s be real, is rare at 30,000 feet. He also kinda scolded the internet for forgetting that the cabin crew are hurting too after a crash like AI171.

Apparently, this isn’t even the first time Vir’s stuck up for Air India since the crash. Earlier, he posted condolences for the victims, but also had the airline staff’s back. “I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky.” Consistency, if nothing else.

Talking about the crash on June 12, Vir said, “Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight.” Basically, he’s riding or dying with the staff, even if the internet’s losing its mind.

The Deadly AI171 Crash

Quick recap if you missed it: The Air India Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad and crashed into the hostel at BJ Medical College. Out of 242 people, only one survived. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board, too. The entire country is reeling from this one.

So, yes. Vir Das tried to show a little love for his favourite airline, and the internet did what it does best—pounced. The dude’s not backing down, though. Guess we’ll see if the turbulence dies down, or if he’s in for more bumpy rides.

Tags: air india plane crashlatest entertainment newslatest india newsvir das
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?