Home > Entertainment > 10 Years Later, Priyanka Jagga Walks Back Into Bigg Boss, Is A Showdown With Salman Khan Inevitable?

10 Years Later, Priyanka Jagga Walks Back Into Bigg Boss, Is A Showdown With Salman Khan Inevitable?

Priyanka Jagga returns to Bigg Boss 19 after 10 years, seeking closure rather than fame. Fans await potential drama with Salman Khan, recalling their past clash. The new season, starting August 24, promises political twists and intense moments, making it a must-watch for viewers.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 6, 2025 14:48:21 IST

 Priyanka Jagga, the firecracker from Bigg Boss 10, is making a comeback on Bigg Boss 19. If you remember, Priyanka’s time on the show was anything but chill. She famously clashed with Salman Khan, the host, in a big way. The fight even extended to a level that Salman actually threatened to quit the show if she ever got invited back. Yeah, it was that serious.

Priyanka Jagga’s Bigg Boss Comeback: Seeking Closure, Not Fame

Fast forward ten years, and Priyanka is back, ready to jump into the chaos again. She posted recently about how her first run on the show was life-changing but tough. She’s owning her past mistakes and admits things got heated, but now she wants to come back not for fame or attention, but for closure  to finally end things on her terms.

Bigg Boss 19 starts on August 24, and this season is already shaping up to be wild. There are some returning faces and newbies, and word on the street is that there’s a political angle this time around. Priyanka dropped hints about “RAJNEETI,” so you can bet the drama will be real.

Fans Eager to See If Priyanka Jagga and Salman Khan’s Feud Resurfaces

Fans are awaiting the drama. Everyone’s dying to see if there will be talks about the fight between Priyanka and Salman will flare up again or if they’ll bury the hatchet. The tension from her last season was legendary, so having her back definitely raises the stakes.

Honestly, this is the kind of drama Bigg Boss thrives on. Priyanka’s return could either bring fresh chaos or surprising closure. Either way, it’s going to be must-watch TV. Get your popcorn ready.

