‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally at Bowbazar, alleging that his recent jhal muri stop in Jhargram was carefully staged for optics.

Banerjee claimed that elaborate arrangements had been made in advance, including the installation of CCTV cameras at the shop. She also alleged that the snack served to the Prime Minister was prepared beforehand due to security concerns, while the shopkeeper was given a token payment.

“They had fitted cameras earlier, and even brought the jhal muri from home. This is all for show,” she said, taking a dig at the visit. Stepping up her criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Banerjee accused the party of using symbolic gestures to influence voters.

MAMATA BANERJEE – “PM Modi ate Jhalmuri. Will he eat fish?” pic.twitter.com/lSAyrDrUGY — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) April 22, 2026

“Earlier it was the ‘chai-wala’ image, now it is jhal muri,” she said, suggesting that such acts were meant to connect with voters during elections. She added that Bengal’s food culture was diverse and said she embraces cuisines from across the country, pushing back against what she called attempts to “teach” her about identity and religion.

Raises Questions Over EVMs, Calls Polls A Fight For Rights

Speaking about the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee questioned the BJP’s confidence going into the next phase.

“Have they fixed the EVMs? Otherwise, how can they be so sure?” she asked, adding that the election was ultimately about protecting the rights of Bengal’s people.

The second phase of voting is scheduled soon, following the first phase held on April 23.

PM Modi Hits Back At Rally

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken aim at the ruling All India Trinamool Congress while addressing a rally in Krishnanagar. He said his jhal muri stop had delivered a “shock” to the party.

Accusing the state government of encouraging “lawlessness” and sheltering infiltrators, Modi promised faster implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and support for communities like Matua and Namashudra.

He also expressed confidence in a BJP victory, saying celebrations would follow with sweets and jhal muri being distributed across the state.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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