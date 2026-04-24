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Home > Entertainment News > Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Darling is a Telugu romcom which also features Prabhu and Shraddha Das, alongside Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by A Karunakaran, it was bankrolled by BVSN Prasad.

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 24, 2026 14:43:27 IST

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Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Prabhas’ 2010 film Darling is back with a bang as it re-released on April 23. The cult romcom starring Kajal Aggarwal has had a roaring start at the box office with its 4K re-release. Originally released on the same date 16 years back, the romance drama collected Rs 7.59 crore gross worldwide on its first day. According to Sacnilk, the movie has emerged as the second-biggest opening day for a Telugu re-release, first being Baahubali: The Beginning.

Darling Re-Release Advance Booking And Box Office Collections

Darling enjoys a special place in the South superstar’s film career. The romantic hit blends humour and family drama so well that it became a fan-favourite. Prabhas’ chemistry with Kajal Aggarwal was much praised and the film proved to be a commercial success. 

As soon as advance bookings opened on April 17, as many as 39,500 tickets were quickly sold. Even before the first show began, the film had already generated close to Rs 3 crore in advance booking gross, reported Sacnilk. Across India, Day 1 pre-sales crossed Rs 2.8 crore, with over 2 lakh tickets sold across more than 1,300 shows. The buzz was high especially in Hyderabad, where 25,000 tickets were sold in a matter of a few hours.

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Digital platforms too reflected the same momentum in bookings. Darling recorded an impressive 154,000 tickets in pre-sales on BookMyShow.

The report added that the 4K version opened across 1,616 shows in 185 cities, clocking an impressive 47 percent overall occupancy on Day 1. Additionally, there were 180 housefull shows nationwide. Overseas too, the film posted solid opening-day numbers. As per Venky Box Office, Darling 4K grossed $32,093 (around Rs 30 lakh), led by North America with $20,962 from 82 locations. The United Kingdom contributed £7,708, while Australia added nearly A$1,000. In the US, special shows recorded advance sales of $17,841 across 135 screenings, with 2,234 tickets sold.

What’s Next For Prabhas

Prabhas recently headlined The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy that marked a shift from his usual larger-than-life characters. He also has multiple high-profile projects lined up, including Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The venture marks his another collaboration with director Prashanth Neel.

The South star is also set to lead Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Moreover, Prabhas is working on a period war drama tentatively titled Fauzi. He will reprise his role in Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2.

About Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal’s Darling

Darling is a Telugu romcom which also features Prabhu and Shraddha Das, alongside Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by A Karunakaran, it was bankrolled by BVSN Prasad.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh’s Epic Voting-Day Comment Goes Viral: ‘People Will Think I’ve Become A Neta’ | Watch Video

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Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

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Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

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Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener
Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener
Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener
Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

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