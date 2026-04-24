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Home > Entertainment News > Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

As of April 2026, actress Mahie Gill is living in Goa with her husband, actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar, and their daughter, Veronica. She has been focusing on projects in both Mumbai and regional cinema.

Mahie Gill (PHOTO: IG)
Mahie Gill (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 24, 2026 14:38:20 IST

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Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Speaking about ‘Dev.D’, the film is a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 Bengali novel ‘Devdas’ which re-released in theatres on April 24, 2026. It also features Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin and was released in February 2009. Set in contemporary Punjab and Delhi, the story follows Devendra Singh “Dev” Dhillon, a privileged young man who spirals into alcohol and drug addiction after a failed relationship with his childhood love, Parminder “Paro” Kaur. Along the way, he forms an unexpected bond with Chanda, an escort dealing with her own emotional struggles.

As of April 2026, actress Mahie Gill is living in Goa with her husband, actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar, and their daughter, Veronica. She has been focusing on projects in both Mumbai and regional cinema, recently mentioning a shoot in Mumbai while expressing excitement about the 17-year re-release of her film Dev D. Mahie Gill took to social media sharing a post related to re-release of Dev D movie on theatres on April 24, 2026.

Mahie Gill was born on December 19, 1975, in a Punjabi Jat Sikh family. Despite having no connections in Bollywood, her work left a lasting mark in the film industry. She made her acting debut at the age of 28 with a Punjabi-based Bollywood film, Hawayein, in the year 2003. After appearing in a series of Punjabi films, it was critically acclaimed filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, who saw her at a party and selected her for the character of ‘Paro’ in the film, Dev. D. Mahie Gill was cast opposite Abhay Deol, and she instantly rose to fame with her work in the film.

Decoding Mahie Gill’s acting journey: How one meeting with Anurag Kashyap at a party changed her life

In the following years, she worked with a series of renowned filmmakers, including Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vinay Shukla, Vivek Agnihotri, Ram Gopal Verma and many more. Some of the most recognised movies in which she appeared are Gulaal, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, Bullett Raja, Durgamati, Not A Love Story, Jora: The Second Chapter, Naam, and many more.

Besides working in films, Mahie Gill also appeared in web series like Apharan – Sabka Katega, Fixerr, 1962: The War in the Hills, and Your Honor. In her acting career, she won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Dev D), Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer (Dev. D), IIFA Star Debut Award (Dev. D), and Big Star Entertainment Award for Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film (Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns). 

Mahie Gill was first married at the age of 17, but the marriage eventually ended in divorce

One of the biggest lesser-known facts about the popular actress, Mahie Gill is that she got married at 17. Although her first husband’s identity is unknown, in a 2012 interview with The Times Of India, Mahie Gill revealed that she parted ways with her first husband when things couldn’t work out between them. The actress also added that the reason behind her failed marriage was the fact that she was too young and immature at that time. She said, “I know my first marriage failed, but that was because I was very young and immature at that time.”

When Mahie Gill revealed she is a mother to an almost three-year-old daughter, Veronica

It was July 2019, and Mahie Gill was busy with the promotions of her then-upcoming film, Family of Thakurganj. In an interview with the Navbharat Times, it was when she made a ground-breaking confession about her personal life. The actress revealed that she is a mother of a two and a half years old girl.

Mahie Gill added that her daughter named Veronica would turn three years old in August 2019. In the same interview, she also confirmed that she was in a live-in relationship with a non-Catholic guy who is a businessman by profession. She said, “I am very proud that I am the mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet, when I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my child will be three years old. Her name is Veronica. She lives with me. I have a boyfriend. He is not a Catholic. He is a businessman.”

Mahie Gill reportedly tied the knot with her actor-turned-entrepreneur boyfriend, Ravi Kesar, at the age of 47

In 2019, Mahie Gill was spotted with renowned actor-turned-businessman, Ravi Kesar, and reports were rife that the two were dating. However, after some years, in 2023, Mahie Gill revealed she was married to Ravi Kesar in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Soon, several media portals reported that Mahie and Ravi allegedly got married in a secret wedding ceremony in 2023. At the time of their marriage, Mahie was 47 and once again proved that age is just a number for her. Mahie reportedly lives with Ravi and her baby girl, Veronica, in Goa at her husband’s residence. The duo is leading a happy married life with Veronica, and we wish them the best. 

ALSO READ:  Arijit Singh’s Epic Voting-Day Comment Goes Viral: ‘People Will Think I’ve Become A Neta’ | Watch Video

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Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

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Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

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Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter
Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter
Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter
Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

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