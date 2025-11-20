LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > '120 Bahadur' Movie X Review: Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Invokes Patriotism in Gen Z; Fans Call the Rezang La Heroes' Real Story a Fitting Tribute

In Bollywood, films soaked in patriotism Border and Lakshya, for instance have traditionally struck a chord at the box office. With 120 Bahadur, the film opens with a historic vintage clip accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan’s commanding voiceover, setting the stage for the tense atmosphere of 1962.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 16:20:30 IST

In Bollywood, films soaked in patriotism Border and Lakshya, for instance have traditionally struck a chord at the box office. With 120 Bahadur, the film opens with a historic vintage clip accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan’s commanding voiceover, setting the stage for the tense atmosphere of 1962. As Chinese troops advance toward Ladakh, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Farhan Akhtar) of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, quickly recognises the gravity of the situation. If China captures Chushul, the rest of Ladakh and subsequently Jammu & Kashmir could fall with ease.

But Bhati faces an almost impossible challenge: 120 Indian soldiers against more than 3,000 Chinese troops. The film’s core narrative revolves around whether the Major and his men can withstand the onslaught.

120 Bahadur Review: Actors’ Performance

Although 120 Bahadur is positioned as Farhan Akhtar’s film, he surprisingly underplays the role, making room for newcomer Sparsh Walia, who gets noticeably more screen time and delivers a confident debut. Farhan doesn’t disappoint, but given his track record in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and other notable films, his performance feels solid yet not groundbreaking.

Raashii Khanna, Eijaz Khan, Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, and Vivan Bhatena make their presence felt in their respective roles, while the supporting cast, including foreign actors, contributes effectively to the forward momentum of the story.

Direction, Writing & Technical Craft

Director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and his research team deserve applause for the detailed groundwork that anchors the film. However, the execution wavers. While Ghai’s intent is sincere, the narrative occasionally drifts, with sequences that feel either repetitive or loosely handled.

Rajiv G. Goswami’s screenplay is engaging, but Sumit Arora’s dialogues fall short, unable to spark the emotional and patriotic intensity a film like this demands.

On the technical front, the film shines:

* Action sequences by Marek Svitek are gripping and elevate the battle portions.
* Tetsuo Nagata’s cinematography is striking, beautifully capturing the scale and starkness of the terrain.
* Editing is mostly sharp, though the first half features a few sluggish stretches.

Music, unfortunately, is one of the film’s weak spots. Despite being composed by Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, and Amjad Nadeem Aamir, the songs lack the fire and soul of iconic patriotic tracks. Numbers like Yaad Aate Hain and Main Hoon Woh Dharti Maa feel like modest attempts to replicate classics such as Sandese Aate Hain.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 4:20 PM IST
What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

