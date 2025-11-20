LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

Roma Riaz, Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, hits back at trolls calling her “dark” and “fat,” rejecting outdated beauty standards. Her emotional message challenges colorism, urges national positivity, and turns online hate into a movement for self-acceptance and a broader Pakistani identity.

Roma Riaz Slams Trolls, Sparks Debate on Beauty and Identity (Pc: X)
Roma Riaz Slams Trolls, Sparks Debate on Beauty and Identity (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 20, 2025 15:06:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

Roma Riaz, the current Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, has improvised a strong and very emotional answer to the persistent online body-shaming and colourist comments that were primarily coming from her own country. Riaz, who is destined to showcase Pakistan at the international level, has had to bear with nasty remarks labeling her as “dark” and “fat” by some people from her country who were asking if she “looks Pakistani enough.”

The statement she made through a viral social media reel was an outright refusal to capitulate to the narrow colonial beauty standards that continue to haunt South Asian societies. This movement has opened up a very important national debate on identity, self-acceptance, and the toxic practice of pulling down one’s own representatives.

Challenging Colorism and Identity

The primary criticism of Riaz was her complexion, which brought to light the issue of colorism that is widely practiced in Pakistan, where fairer skin is mistakenly regarded as beautiful and a sign of higher social class. Roma Riaz took a stand against this bias and stated, “I’m not sorry for being the way my people are.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ROMA RIAZ (@romariaz_official)



She claimed to be Pakistani “in her genes, in her morals, and in every color of her skin,” and by this, she was saying that her skin color is the same as that of the women who have been the backbone of the country. She considered herself a part of the new South Asian womanhood that has come up which does not accept the old, inherited standards of beauty that are so limited.

The Call for National Positivity

Riaz took advantage of her platform to make her appeal to the critics of the country’s image directly. She expressed her dissatisfaction that even though she keeps on speaking about the good image of Pakistan abroad, still she gets questions about the reason her own people are so negative toward her.

She pleaded with the Pakistanis not to desecrate the image she is trying to create by asking them to remain silent if they do not have anything positive to say. In the end, the strong message of Roma Riaz not only us through the pageant but also turned her personal attack into a heroic call for cultural change, self-love, and a more extensive and accepting definition of Pakistani beauty.

Also Read: Who Is Sai Pallavi? Meet The Highest-Paid South Indian Female Actor

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 3:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Miss Universe PakistanRoma Riaz

RELATED News

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Accuses Priya Sachdev of Withholding Tuition Fees for Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter; calls it ‘Pure Robbery’

Who Is Aditya Dhar? Yami Gautam’s Husband Is Gradually Taking Over Bollywood, Dhurandhar Director Is Quietly Minting Crores And Building Massive Net Worth

Who Is the Richest Indian Female Singer in 2025? Net Worth, Earnings & Career Highlights

Who Is Sai Pallavi? Meet The Highest-Paid South Indian Female Actor

Homebound OTT Release: All Details on Platform, Cast & Everything You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Anil Ambani Under ED Radar: Rs 9,000 Crore Empire Frozen Across India!

‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Tejashwi Yadav’s First Message For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Massive Setback For Mahagathbandhan

This Place On Earth Will Not See A Sunrise For 64 Days, Reason Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

Is Pawan Khera’s Playful Dig A Reminder For Bihar CM? “Hope He Doesn’t Suffer Any Dhoka, Completes His Term” As Nitish Kumar Takes Historic Oath Today

Dogesh Bhai’s Furious Rampage In North Goa: Car Bumper Torn Off In Seconds, Leaving Everyone Stunned!

Homebound OTT Release: All Details on Platform, Cast & Everything You Need to Know

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’
Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’
Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’
Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

QUICK LINKS