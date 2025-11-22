LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur brings to life the heroic story of Major Shaitan Singh and the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who valiantly fought at Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China War. The film depicts their ultimate sacrifice in freezing conditions at over 16,400 feet, where they defended Indian soil against overwhelming Chinese forces.

120 Bahadur: A Real Story
120 Bahadur: A Real Story

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 22, 2025 12:09:40 IST

Published By: Swastika Sruti

120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

At over 16,400 feet in Ladakh on November 18, 1962, 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13th Kumaon Regiment, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, defended Rezang La pass against thousands of Chinese troops. Cut off from reinforcements and with communication lines severed, the soldiers fought valiantly in freezing temperatures, holding their ground till the last man and the last bullet.

Their sacrifice ensured no part of Indian territory fell to the enemy. The bravery of Charlie Company became a defining moment in India’s military history and an example of supreme courage and patriotism.

Informing that – Rezang La is a mountain pass in Ladakh’s Chushul sector, India, perched at an altitude exceeding 16,000 feet. Positioned near the Line of Actual Control along the China-India border, it holds critical strategic importance within the Kailash Range.

Months later, a search party discovered the snow-covered bodies of the 120 soldiers, some frozen while holding their weapons. Major Shaitan Singh’s body was sent to his hometown of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, while the rest were cremated with full military honors in Chushul using furniture from the brigade due to the harsh terrain.

The battle’s legacy highlights extraordinary heroism and the indomitable spirit of soldiers who stood against overwhelming odds to protect their motherland during the Indo-China War of 1962. 

120 Bahadur – A Cinematic Tribute

Farhan Akhtar’s movie, 120 Bahadur, recounts the legendary heroism of Major Shaitan Singh and his Charlie Company soldiers. The film highlights the extreme conditions of Ladakh, the limited resources, and the fierce resistance of 120 Ahir soldiers against a much larger invading force.

Major Shaitan Singh’s leadership, moving across posts despite severe injuries, showcased courage, resilience, and patriotism. The film pays tribute to their sacrifice and immortalizes the battle that slowed Chinese troops, safeguarded the Chushul airfield, and became an iconic chapter in Indian military history.

Who Was Major Shaitan Singh? 

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his bravery, leadership, and supreme sacrifice at Rezang La. Known for his fearlessness, he continued commanding his men until his last breath. The Charlie Company, entirely comprised of Ahir soldiers, held their positions against impossible odds, demonstrating valor that continues to inspire generations.

The movie 120 Bahadur portrays Shaitan Singh as a symbol of duty, courage, and unwavering patriotism, ensuring that the story of Rezang La and its brave defenders reaches audiences across India and beyond.

Watch The Trailer: 

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:09 PM IST
120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

