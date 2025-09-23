LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 71st National Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail receives National Award from President Murmu for Best Feature Film

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 19:24:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood film ’12th Fail’ was honoured with the National Award in the category of Best Feature Film at the 71st National Award Ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Director and producer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, recieved the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the award ceremony.

The director wore a black, slim-fit sherwani paired with blue sunglasses for the event. Vidhu was all smiles as he received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

’12th Fail’ stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and was released in theatres in 2023. It also starred Medha Shankr and Anant V Joshi in the lead roles.

Earlier, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film ’12th Fail’ at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film ’12th Fail’ at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Also, ’12th Fail’ bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

The film chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film shines a spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, played a pivotal role in his rise.

The film ’12th Fail’ won big at the 71st National Awards ceremony, as the lead actor Vikrant Massey was also honoured with the National Award in the category of Best Actor.

Vikrant shares this special honour with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who won the award for ‘Jawan’.

Vikrant, in a press statement last month, expressed his happiness, dedicating the award to “marginalised people.”

“I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day,” he shared.

He described it as a “privilege” to receive the award alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan,” Vikrant expressed.

The 71st National Film Awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from films released in 2023. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 12th Failbest-feature-filmentertainmentNational AwardVidhu Vinod Chopravikrant massey

71st National Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail receives National Award from President Murmu for Best Feature Film

QUICK LINKS