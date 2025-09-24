LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 71st National Film Awards: 'Kathal' wins Best Hindi Film, director Yashowardhan Mishra "over the moon"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 00:49:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Shanaya Malhotra-starrer ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ was honoured with the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

The quirky satire, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, revolves around Mahima Basor, a determined police officer from a lower caste, who sets out to solve the strange case of two missing jackfruits from a politician’s garden.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra, who attended the event with producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, called the win “an unbelievable feeling.”

Sharing his excitement, he said he was “over the moon” and proud to see his debut film win such a significant honour. “It is an unbelievable feeling. I am over the moon. It is my debut film. I feel really proud and honoured. I want to celebrate it with my team. This award belongs to my team…” Yashowardhan told ANI.

Yashowardhan Mishra’s ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ won the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film.

The producers of Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, also shared how “surreal” the moment felt as they stood on stage to receive the award.

In a press note shared by their team, Monga said, “Standing at the 71st National Film Awards today as Kathal is honoured has been nothing short of surreal. To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure. At the heart of this film lies the remarkable writing of Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra and the sensitive direction by Yashowardhan, who together crafted a tale that delivers a subtle yet powerful reflection on society, capturing the humour, ironies, and truths of everyday life in small-town India.”

The film, which was released on Netflix in May 2023, won hearts for its humour, relatability, and sharp social commentary. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: best-hindi-filmektaa-r-kapoorguneet-monga-kapoorKathalNational Film Awardsyashowardhan-mishra

