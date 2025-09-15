77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins

77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins

The 77th Emmy Awards 2025 saw ‘The Studio’ win 13 awards, making comedy history, while Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ triumphed in limited series with six wins. Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the night celebrated fresh talent, bold storytelling, and the dominance of streaming platforms

‘The Studio’ and ‘Adolescence’ sweep big at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025 (Pc: X)
‘The Studio’ and ‘Adolescence’ sweep big at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 10:05:49 IST

In the 77th Annual Emmy Awards, the sexual fantasy series became the largest winners, with the satirical comedy show-study, The Studio, and the hard-hitting limited series, Adolescence, cleaning the house. The ceremony held on September 14, 2025, hosted by Nate Bargatze, was the night of firsts and long-awaited appreciation, which cemented the superiority of streaming platforms. The Studio on Apple TV+ is the highest-winning first-season comedy series with 13 awards overall.

In the meanwhile, its Netflix drama, Adolescence, won the limited series categories 6 times in total, as well as in the supporting and lead actor category, and in the writing and directing. The episode, which aired during the night, represented a new generation of talent and strong storytelling that challenged the limits of television.

“The Studio” Makes Comedy History

The Studio cemented its position in the history of television by winning a new record of Emmy. The satirical, stinging and witty mock roll of the inner Hollywood world, the show garnered the much desired and most coveted Outstanding Comedy Series award. Its co-creator and lead, Seth Rogen, had a massive night, winning the trophies of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as directing and writing.

This was the first Emmy win of Rogen in the acting category. The popularity of the show is indicative of an emerging trend of streaming platforms that create highly original comedic material that is both critically successful and popular. The comedy series also scooped the Creative Arts Emmys big in technical division.

“Adolescence” Triumphs with Powerful Storytelling

Netflix Adolescence was widely acclaimed by critics and received Emmy glory due to its honest depiction of a teenage boy accused of a serious crime. The series had won several awards including the best in the known category of outstanding limited series. Its star, Stephen Graham, won the Emmy as the best Lead actor in a Limited Series and his young co-star, Owen Cooper, became the youngest male actor in the last 40 years to win the Emmy as the best Supporting Actor.

The filming style in the show, which evoked the audience with its emotional content and technical boldness (a one-take), won the show more awards in directing and writing, establishing it as an indispensable show in the series.

Also Read: ‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

 

Tags: 77th Emmy AwardsAdolescence NetflixThe Studio

RELATED News

‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
Emmys 2025: 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham wins best lead actor in a limited series, closes speech with "Namaste!"
Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch
Noah Wyle Wins His 1st Ever Emmy Award In 7th Nomination For The Pitt
Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence Lead Actor Owen Cooper, 15, Turns Youngest To Receive Emmy Award

LATEST NEWS

Starlink Down: Elon Musk’s Company Suffers Major Outage
Engineer’s Day: Bengaluru Techie Also A Rapido Driver To Fight Loneliness, Viral Post Sparks Debate
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
From Waste to Wellness: Why Carrot Peels Are Beneficial For Your Health?
Mumbai: Monorail services resume after being stuck for hours near Wadala
'Great ally for US; have to do something about Hamas': Trump walks diplomatic tightrope on Qatar
DO NOT MISS! ITR Filing Deadline Is Today, Check What HappenS If You Miss
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025 by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins
77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins
77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins
77th Emmy Awards 2025 Stun Fans As ‘The Studio’ And ‘Adolescence’ Sweep Top Honors In Surprise Wins

QUICK LINKS