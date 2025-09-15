‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

Spanish actor Javier Bardem, in Los Angeles at the 77th Primetime Emmys Awards, went to the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh in solidarity with Gaza. He has worn the traditional scarf, which has come to be a symbol of Palestinian resistance

His influential Free Palestine message was in the face of conflict and humanitarian issues.(Image Credit: YouTube)
His influential Free Palestine message was in the face of conflict and humanitarian issues.(Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 15, 2025 09:29:12 IST

As the 77th primetime Emmy awards were being aired Javier Bardem, the Spanish actor, boldly expressed his political outlook when he appeared on the red carpet wearing a ‘keffiyeh’ to support Gaza. It was hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025, the gathering of the entertainment celebrities globally, and the arrival of Bardem was quite popular.

What did Javier Bardem say at Emmy Award 2025?

Nominated once again as Best supporting actor in a limited series, Bardem combined his tuxedo with the keffiyeh, a scarf that is worn in the Middle East, but now is commonly understood as a symbol of Palestinian resistance and unity. He also lifted his fist on the red carpet. In an interview with Variety, Bardem stated his reasons, he criticized what he referred to as genocide in Gaza and cited the conclusions given by International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS), an organization which officially declared the situation a genocide. To end the violence he called upon the international community to place a commercial diplomatic blockade and sanctions on Israel. He ended his speech with a thunderous ‘Free Palestine!’ 



His utterance follows one year plus of war between Israel and Gaza during which there have been growing international demands on accountability, humanitarian measures and diplomatic pressures. The keffiyeh, which was initially a cultural element only, has in the recent years turned into a powerful visual shorthand of protest movements: a symbol of solidarity and resistance. The dressing of Bardem, therefore, had a lot of symbolism, particularly in a platform as exposed as the Emmys red carpet. 

Javier Bardem Bringing A New Voice To Emmy Award 2025

Although most statements made by the attendees at the Emmys were centered on the nature of television and the art of acting, the message delivered by Bardem carried the event to the political frontiers. Those who agree or disagree will find themselves compelled to debate the issue of the accountability and danger of all the political activism with the performance and entertainment.

Also Read: Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch

Tags: Emmy Award 2025Free Palestinegazahome-hero-pos-2Javier Bardem

RELATED News

Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch
Noah Wyle Wins His 1st Ever Emmy Award In 7th Nomination For The Pitt
Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence Lead Actor Owen Cooper, 15, Turns Youngest To Receive Emmy Award
15-year-old Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor to win Emmy, breaks decades-old record
Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works
"This achievement is symbol of our players' hard work": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates Women's Hockey team on Asia cup silver medal
Saudi Arabia: Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal attends launch event, witnesses partnership connecting health and financial empowerment
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
New investors additions in Indian stock market decline by 18% MoM in August due to tariff shocks: NSE Report
Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Team India Shuts Door On Pakistan In Gesture Of Solidarity, Watch Video
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch

QUICK LINKS